SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Flyers beat Isles to snap 10-game skid

Kevin Hayes scored twice for the host Philadelphia Flyers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday.

Nov 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Zack MacEwen (17) warms up before the start of the game against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Zack MacEwen (17) warms up before the start of the game against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 30, 2022 03:08 AM
Share

Kevin Hayes scored twice for the host Philadelphia Flyers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday.

Hayes scored the go-ahead goal shortly before the midway point of the first period before icing the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game for the Flyers, who went 0-7-3 in their third losing streak of at least 10 games in the last 12 months.

Travis Sanheim scored earlier in the first for the Flyers. Goalie Carter Hart made 23 saves.

Noah Dobson scored to give the Islanders a brief lead in the first. Goalie Ilya Sorokin recorded 30 saves as New York had its four-game winning streak snapped.

The eventful first period opened with a resumption of the fisticuffs that occurred late in the third period of the Islanders' 5-2 win in Elmont, N.Y. on Saturday night, when the teams combined for 42 penalty minutes over the final 3:16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islanders left winger Matt Martin and Flyers center Zach MacEwen fought seven seconds after faceoff, New York's Ross Johnston and Philadelphia's Nicolas Deslauriers followed a second later. All four players received five-minute majors.

The Flyers' Kieffer Bellows (slashing) and Rasmus Ristolainen (interference) were each whistled for penalties within a 37-second span a little more than two minutes later to set up the 5-on-3 that resulted in Dobson firing a slap shot under Hart's stick hand at the 3:12 mark.

The Flyers scored a short-handed and even-strength goal within the next seven minutes.

With Ristolainen still in the penalty box, the Flyers mounted an end-to-end rush in the final seconds of the kill.

Cates lingered near the right faceoff circle before sending a shot into the crease intended for Lukas Sedlak. Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock blocked the pass, but Sanheim followed the carom and backhanded a shot that fluttered over Sorokin's shoulder with 10 seconds left on the New York power play.

Following a faceoff deep in the Islanders' zone between Sedlak and Brock Nelson, the puck bounced off New York's Anthony Beauvillier and Sedlak before Hayes sent a shot past Sorokin, who was screened by teammate Alexander Romanov with 10:15 left.

The Islanders pulled Sorokin with about two minutes left but couldn't muster a serious threat before Hayes scored with 33 seconds remaining.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Nov 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) warms up before the start of the game against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) warms up before the start of the game against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) and Philadelphia Flyers center Lukas Sedlak (23) battle for the puck during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) and Philadelphia Flyers center Lukas Sedlak (23) battle for the puck during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) and New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrate a first period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) and New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrate a first period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media