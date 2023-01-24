ADVERTISEMENT

Flames squander two leads before beating Jackets in OT

Jan 23, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 24, 2023 04:53 AM
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night.

Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to 5-2-2 in their past nine games. Calgary goalie Dan Vladar made 22 saves.

Patrik Laine scored once in a three-point outing for Columbus, while Kirill Marchenko and Boone Jenner scored once. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 45 shots.

Johnny Gaudreau, who played in Calgary for the first time since leaving as a free agent last July, collected two assists for the Blue Jackets. He also failed to convert on an early penalty shot.

The back-and-forth battle ended when Mangiapane fed a pass that Dube one-timed for his 12th goal of the season at the 2:25 mark of overtime.

Calgary surrendered leads of 2-0 and 3-2 against the Eastern Conference's last-place team. Columbus lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1).

Duehr opened the scoring at 16:18 of the first period. MacKenzie Weegar intercepted a clearing attempt and sent a pass to the right circle for Duehr to blast a one-timer for his second goal of the season.

Kadri doubled the lead 92 seconds into the second period. A bouncing puck came to him in the slot, upon which he spun and fired a shot into the net for his 19th goal of the season.

A pair of Columbus power-play goals 49 seconds apart just before the midway point of the period evened the affair. Marchenko put the visitors on the board at 9:04 when Gaudreau sent a pass to him while he trailed on the rush, and he fired a high wrist shot for his 10th marker of the season.

Laine then notched his 14th goal of the season with a one-timer from low in the left circle set up by a brilliant cross-ice saucer pass from Gaudreau.

Mangiapane restored Calgary's lead with 3:43 remaining in the second period, netting his 10th goal of the season after another Blue Jackets turnover led to a shot from the slot.

However, Jenner again tied the game 4:34 into the third period when he elected to shoot on an odd-man rush and found the mark for his 13th of the season.

--Field Level Media

