Flames squander two leads before beating Jackets in OT
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night.
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night.
Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to 5-2-2 in their past nine games. Calgary goalie Dan Vladar made 22 saves.
Patrik Laine scored once in a three-point outing for Columbus, while Kirill Marchenko and Boone Jenner scored once. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 45 shots.
Johnny Gaudreau, who played in Calgary for the first time since leaving as a free agent last July, collected two assists for the Blue Jackets. He also failed to convert on an early penalty shot.
The back-and-forth battle ended when Mangiapane fed a pass that Dube one-timed for his 12th goal of the season at the 2:25 mark of overtime.
ADVERTISEMENT
Calgary surrendered leads of 2-0 and 3-2 against the Eastern Conference's last-place team. Columbus lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1).
Duehr opened the scoring at 16:18 of the first period. MacKenzie Weegar intercepted a clearing attempt and sent a pass to the right circle for Duehr to blast a one-timer for his second goal of the season.
Kadri doubled the lead 92 seconds into the second period. A bouncing puck came to him in the slot, upon which he spun and fired a shot into the net for his 19th goal of the season.
A pair of Columbus power-play goals 49 seconds apart just before the midway point of the period evened the affair. Marchenko put the visitors on the board at 9:04 when Gaudreau sent a pass to him while he trailed on the rush, and he fired a high wrist shot for his 10th marker of the season.
Laine then notched his 14th goal of the season with a one-timer from low in the left circle set up by a brilliant cross-ice saucer pass from Gaudreau.
Mangiapane restored Calgary's lead with 3:43 remaining in the second period, netting his 10th goal of the season after another Blue Jackets turnover led to a shot from the slot.
However, Jenner again tied the game 4:34 into the third period when he elected to shoot on an odd-man rush and found the mark for his 13th of the season.
--Field Level Media
ADVERTISEMENT