Flames score game's final five goals, dump Coyotes

Third-period goals 24 seconds apart by Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr capped Calgary's comeback as the Flames claimed a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz.

Pelletier, Duehr, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli all collected one goal and one assist while Milan Lucic and Mikael Backlund each scored for the Flames, who tallied five unanswered goals after falling behind 3-1.

Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar made 12 saves.

Clayton Keller netted one goal and one assist while Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli also tallied for the Coyotes, who lost in regulation for the first time in 10 games. Goalie Karel Vejmelka stopped 45 shots.

Arizona went into the game on a 5-0-4 run and riding a four-game home winning streak.

Pelletier broke a 3-3 tie when he deflected Noah Hanifin's point shot on a power play for his second career goal at 4:53 of the third period.

While the eventual winning goal was being announced, Duehr notched his third of the season by depositing a backhander during an odd-man rush.

Backlund added another power-play goal with 3:19 remaining to round out the scoring, his third in as many games and 13th of the season.

The Flames dominated play, firing a season-best 51 shots and surrendering a season-low 14, and opened the scoring at 4:39 of the first period when Lucic converted a tap-in for his fifth goal of the season.

Despite being dominated, the Coyotes responded with three goals to kick off the second period.

Schmaltz tied the game 71 seconds into the frame on the power play by converting Keller's cross-ice pass for his 16th of the season, and Keller put the Coyotes ahead at 9:31 of the period when credited for a Chris Tanev own goal, Keller's 24th of the season.

Maccelli's fourth of the season 95 seconds later made it a 3-1 game. After Toffoli's shot off the crossbar bounded out of the zone, Maccelli scored on the ensuing odd-man rush. At that point, the Flames held a 30-8 edge in shots.

Lindholm's power-play goal two minutes later, his 17th of the season, made it a one-goal game. Then Toffoli tied the clash with six minutes remaining in the period on a shot from the top of the right circle for his 24th of the season. Lindholm's assist on the play was his 500th career point.

