Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Flames score game's final five goals, dump Coyotes

Third-period goals 24 seconds apart by Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr capped Calgary's comeback as the Flames claimed a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz.

Feb 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save in the first period against the Calgary Flames at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save in the first period against the Calgary Flames at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 23, 2023 05:24 AM

Third-period goals 24 seconds apart by Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr capped Calgary's comeback as the Flames claimed a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz.

Pelletier, Duehr, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli all collected one goal and one assist while Milan Lucic and Mikael Backlund each scored for the Flames, who tallied five unanswered goals after falling behind 3-1.

Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar made 12 saves.

Clayton Keller netted one goal and one assist while Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli also tallied for the Coyotes, who lost in regulation for the first time in 10 games. Goalie Karel Vejmelka stopped 45 shots.

Arizona went into the game on a 5-0-4 run and riding a four-game home winning streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelletier broke a 3-3 tie when he deflected Noah Hanifin's point shot on a power play for his second career goal at 4:53 of the third period.

While the eventual winning goal was being announced, Duehr notched his third of the season by depositing a backhander during an odd-man rush.

Backlund added another power-play goal with 3:19 remaining to round out the scoring, his third in as many games and 13th of the season.

The Flames dominated play, firing a season-best 51 shots and surrendering a season-low 14, and opened the scoring at 4:39 of the first period when Lucic converted a tap-in for his fifth goal of the season.

Despite being dominated, the Coyotes responded with three goals to kick off the second period.

Schmaltz tied the game 71 seconds into the frame on the power play by converting Keller's cross-ice pass for his 16th of the season, and Keller put the Coyotes ahead at 9:31 of the period when credited for a Chris Tanev own goal, Keller's 24th of the season.

Maccelli's fourth of the season 95 seconds later made it a 3-1 game. After Toffoli's shot off the crossbar bounded out of the zone, Maccelli scored on the ensuing odd-man rush. At that point, the Flames held a 30-8 edge in shots.

Lindholm's power-play goal two minutes later, his 17th of the season, made it a one-goal game. Then Toffoli tied the clash with six minutes remaining in the period on a shot from the top of the right circle for his 24th of the season. Lindholm's assist on the play was his 500th career point.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Feb 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) carries the puck as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) defends in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) carries the puck as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) defends in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev (8) passes the puck as Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) defends in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev (8) passes the puck as Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) defends in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) makes a stop on Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli (63) in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) makes a stop on Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli (63) in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber (30) covers up the puck during a stoppage in play against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blackhawks rally from 3-0 deficit to defeat Stars
Patrick Kane and Max Domi each had two goals and an assist as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a three-goal, second-period deficit to hand the Dallas Stars a 4-3 loss on Wednesday night.
February 23, 2023 05:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 22, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) attempts a shot on New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Islanders beat Jets, increase wild-card lead
Simon Holmstrom scored the tie-breaking goal just before the midway point of the third period Wednesday night for the host New York Islanders, who lengthened their lead in the Eastern Conference wild-card race with a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Elmont, N.Y.
February 23, 2023 02:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson has become a fan favorite
On the recent homestand, he finished 4-0-1 with a 1.53 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage.
February 22, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) blocks a shot against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild slow Kings' offense in 2-1 victory
Ryan Hartman scored two goals and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves as the Minnesota Wild collected a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn.
February 22, 2023 04:28 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media