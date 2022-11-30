SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Flames ruin Matthew Tkachuk's return with Panthers

Dillon Dube tallied a goal and two assists and Dan Vladar made 31 saves as the Calgary Flames recorded a 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Nov 29, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN;
By Field Level Media
November 30, 2022 04:06 AM
The victory ended Calgary's three-game (0-2-1) winless streak. The Flames had scored just three goals over those three defeats, but they matched that total with three goals in the opening period against Florida. The six goals matched the Flames' highest-scoring game of the season.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Rasmus Andersson, Tyler Toffoli and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Noah Hanifin had two assists, and Brett Ritchie scored the Flames' other goal.

Nick Cousins and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers, who are on a three-game (0-1-2) winless streak of their own.

Florida is 1-3-3 over its last seven games, a slump that includes both a regulation loss and a shootout loss to the Flames. Calgary earned a 5-4 shootout win over the Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., on Nov. 19.

On Tuesday, Sergei Bobrovsky allowed six goals on just 23 shots, continuing a tough season for the veteran goalie. Bobrovsky has an .875 save percentage over 12 games.

Vladar stopped 31 of 33 shots for his second win. Normally Calgary's backup goaltender, Vladar was making consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Huberdeau spent his first 10 seasons with the Panthers before being dealt to Calgary in the blockbuster offseason deal that brought Matthew Tkachuk to Florida.

In his first game in Calgary since the trade, Tkachuk had two shots on goal. Tkachuk was held without a point for just the fifth time in 21 games this season.

The Flames scored in three separate fashions during their big opening period: short-handed (Dube), on the power play (Huberdeau) and in regulation 5-on-5 play (Andersson).

--Field Level Media

1/3:
2/3:
3/3:

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media