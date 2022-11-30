Flames ruin Matthew Tkachuk's return with Panthers

Dillon Dube tallied a goal and two assists and Dan Vladar made 31 saves as the Calgary Flames recorded a 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

The victory ended Calgary's three-game (0-2-1) winless streak. The Flames had scored just three goals over those three defeats, but they matched that total with three goals in the opening period against Florida. The six goals matched the Flames' highest-scoring game of the season.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Rasmus Andersson, Tyler Toffoli and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Noah Hanifin had two assists, and Brett Ritchie scored the Flames' other goal.

Nick Cousins and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers, who are on a three-game (0-1-2) winless streak of their own.

Florida is 1-3-3 over its last seven games, a slump that includes both a regulation loss and a shootout loss to the Flames. Calgary earned a 5-4 shootout win over the Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., on Nov. 19.

On Tuesday, Sergei Bobrovsky allowed six goals on just 23 shots, continuing a tough season for the veteran goalie. Bobrovsky has an .875 save percentage over 12 games.

Vladar stopped 31 of 33 shots for his second win. Normally Calgary's backup goaltender, Vladar was making consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Huberdeau spent his first 10 seasons with the Panthers before being dealt to Calgary in the blockbuster offseason deal that brought Matthew Tkachuk to Florida.

In his first game in Calgary since the trade, Tkachuk had two shots on goal. Tkachuk was held without a point for just the fifth time in 21 games this season.

The Flames scored in three separate fashions during their big opening period: short-handed (Dube), on the power play (Huberdeau) and in regulation 5-on-5 play (Andersson).

--Field Level Media