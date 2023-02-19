Sponsored By
NHL

Flames need OT to take down Rangers, 3-2

Mikael Backlund scored the overtime winner and added an assist to give the host Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday, snapping a two-game skid.

Feb 18, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 19, 2023 05:32 AM

Andrew Mangiapane and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who relinquished a 2-0 lead built in the opening minute but recovered. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves in a fantastic netminding duel, and Jonathan Huberdeau collected two assists.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexis Lafreniere replied for the Rangers, who saw their seven-game winning streak snapped, but are still on a torrid 8-0-2 run. Goalie Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves and Vincent Trochek collected two assists.

With Adam Fox in the penalty box for high-sticking, Backlund was parked at the doorstep and deflected Huberdeau's shot 88 seconds into overtime. It was Backlund's 11th goal of the season.

The Flames staked a 2-0 lead by the 46-second mark, the third fastest pair of goals to start a game in franchise history.

Mangiapane opened the scoring with Calgary's first shot just 38 seconds into the clash. He fought through K'Andre Miller while driving to the net and lifted a backhand shot for his 12th goal.

Kadri's 21st of the season doubled the lead on his team's next offering eight seconds later. Off the ensuing faceoff, Kadri finished a three-way passing play with a one-timer from the high slot.

Combined with scoring twice just 30 seconds into their Dec. 20 game in San Jose, the Flames are the first team in NHL history to have twice scored a pair of opening-minute goals in the same season.

Tarasenko put the Rangers on the board with 3:07 remaining in the second period when he converted from the doorstep for his 12th of the season. With an assist, Artemi Panarin has collected six goals and 15 points in a seven-game point streak.

The Flames again missed out on a couple of golden chances to restore a two-goal edge early in the third period. Kadri was denied on an odd-man rush and Dillon Dube couldn't convert on a partial breakaway -- only to see Lafreniere tie the game with 7:12 remaining in regulation. He netted his 10th of the season on the power play with a shot that just trickled over the line.

--Field Level Media

