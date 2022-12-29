Flames move up in Pacific by edging Kraken

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tiebreaking goal with eight minutes remaining as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Seattle Kraken 3-2 Wednesday night.

Nazem Kadri added a goal and an assist, Tyler Toffoli also scored and Rasmus Andersson had two assists for the Flames, who improved to 4-1-1 in their past six games and moved past Seattle and Edmonton and into third place in the Pacific Division. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 29 saves.

Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak scored for Seattle and Jordan Eberle had two assists. Philipp Grubauer stopped 41 of 44 shots.

Huberdeau's winner came after Andersson's shot from the right point was deflected by a Seattle defenseman. Huberdeau gained control of the puck with his back to the net, spun and lifted a wrist shot over Grubauer's blocker and into the upper left corner.

It was just the seventh goal in 34 games this season for Huberdeau, who was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with Florida.

The Flames opened the scoring at 6:22 of the first period. Grubauer stopped Noah Hanifin's shot from the left point, but the puck was knocked loose as the goalie tried to cover the rebound. Following a scramble in front of the net, Toffoli tapped it over the goal line from just inside the left post.

The Kraken tied it at 18:45 of the first period after Eberle stopped behind the Calgary net and fed Donato in the slot. Vladar stopped Donato's initial shot, but Donato pounced on the rebound and fired it into the net.

The Kraken took a 2-1 lead at 1:14 of the second as defenseman Oleksiak took a pass at the top of the left faceoff circle from Eberle, faked a shot and skated just inside the faceoff dot before burying a wrist shot.

The Flames tied it on the power play at 9:39 of the middle period. Kadri won a faceoff in the offensive zone and made his way to the front of the net to redirect Elias Lindholm's shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past Grubauer.

--Field Level Media