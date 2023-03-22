Sponsored By
NHL

Flames light up Ducks

Nick Ritchie scored in the opening minute and Tyler Toffoli collected three assists as the visiting Calgary Flames claimed a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Mar 21, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Calgary Flames right wing Walker Duehr (71) shoots on goal against the defense of Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 4:03 AM

Troy Stecher, Rasmus Andersson, Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames (32-25-15, 79 points), who are four points out of a playoff spot with 10 games remaining. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 19 saves and Mikael Backlund posted a pair of assists.

Toffoli has netted nine points in a four-game point streak. The Flames, who have won six straight games in Anaheim, were without key defenseman Chris Tanev (lower-body injury).

Frank Vatrano replied for the Ducks (23-38-10, 56 points), who have one victory in their last five games. Goalie John Gibson stopped 38 shots.

After an 8-2 thrashing the night before against the Los Angeles Kings, the Flames received a much-needed early boost with Ritchie's goal 37 seconds into the clash. Ritchie buried a rebound for his 12th score of the season; it was his third goal in seven games since the Flames acquired him at the trade deadline.

Stecher, who came to the Flames in the same deal as Ritchie, snapped a 90-game goal drought to double the lead. He worked from the point to the right faceoff dot and buried the shot for his first goal as a Flame and first since Feb. 17, 2022.

Andersson's 11th goal of the season, 2:36 into the second period, extended the lead to 3-0. Andersson set up at the point and unloaded a rocket one-timer into the top shelf.

Vatrano's power-play goal at 7:26 of the middle frame, his 17th goal of the campaign, put the Ducks on the board.

Lindholm restored Calgary's two-goal lead with another power-play goal 46 seconds into the third period. It was his 21st goal of the season.

Mangiapane's breakaway tally, his 14th score of the season, with 4:34 remaining in regulation rounded out the scoring.

Troy Terry, who is second in points for Anaheim with 53 points, left the game in the middle of the third period after being crunched by a pair of Flames.

Nikita Nesterenko, the 2019 sixth-round pick who was acquired from the Minnesota Wild at the deadline, made his NHL debut with the Ducks.

--Field Level Media

