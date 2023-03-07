Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Flames give up lead, but edge Stars in waning seconds

Tyler Toffoli scored the game-winning goal with 6.2 seconds remaining in regulation to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday and snap a five-game winless skid.

Mar 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) celebrates a goal scored by left wing Nick Ritchie (27) against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) celebrates a goal scored by left wing Nick Ritchie (27) against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 07, 2023 03:41 AM

Tyler Toffoli scored the game-winning goal with 6.2 seconds remaining in regulation to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday and snap a five-game winless skid.

Nick Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames, who recovered after blowing a pair of two-goal leads. Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar each collected two assists, and goalie Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

Jamie Benn collected one goal and one assist, while Jason Robertson, Max Domi and Roope Hintz also scored for the Central Division-leading Stars, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 33 shots.

With the score tied and overtime looming, Toffoli was sprung on a breakaway by Huberdeau just after Calgary killed a penalty and he ripped a top-corner shot for his 26th goal of the season.

It was a wild finish to a wild game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ritchie, acquired at the trade deadline from the Arizona Coyotes, scored less than four minutes into his Flames debut when he pounced on a rebound for his 10th goal of the season.

Zadorov doubled the lead with his ninth of the campaign just under five minutes into the second period by blasting a one-timer from the right faceoff dot.

However, Robertson's power-play goal put the Stars on the board past the midway point of the second period, as he net his 38th goal and career-high 80th point of the season.

Domi, who was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at the deadline, pulled the Stars even with 4:18 remaining in the second period when he collected his 19th goal of the season.

Lindholm's marker, his 18th of the season, just over two minutes later restored Calgary's lead, and Andersson made it a 4-2 game at 4:24 of the third period when he rifled a top-shelf wrister from the right circle for his eighth goal of the season.

But the Stars again drew even. Hintz's short-handed goal at 9:49 of the third, coming when he converted a breakaway for his 30th of the season, made it a one-goal game.

Then with 5:48 remaining in regulation, Benn won an offensive-zone faceoff and deflected Esa Lindell's point shot for his 26th goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Mar 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) is checked by Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) as goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) allows a goal to Calgary Flames left wing Nick Ritchie (not pictured) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) is checked by Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) as goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) allows a goal to Calgary Flames left wing Nick Ritchie (not pictured) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) celebrates a goal scored by left wing Nick Ritchie (27) against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) celebrates a goal scored by left wing Nick Ritchie (27) against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Nick Ritchie (27) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) look for the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Nick Ritchie (27) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) look for the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 6, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) and goaltender Alex Stalock (32) follow the puck after a shot on goal from the Ottawa Senators in the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blackhawks extend dominance of Sens in shutout
Seth Jones scored a pair of second-period goals and Anders Bjork had three assists to back a 35-save shutout from Alex Stalock and lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-0 rout of the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.
March 07, 2023 03:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 6, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Steven Lorentz (16) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich (33) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sharks tie it late, upend Jets in overtime
Logan Couture scored in overtime after assisting on Tomas Hertl's late game-tying goal as the San Jose Sharks outlasted the host Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, on Monday night.
March 07, 2023 03:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 6, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) on the ice during warmups before a game against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Connor McDavid nets two more goals as Oilers nip Sabres
Connor McDavid scored two goals, including the game-winner early in the third period, to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.
March 07, 2023 02:45 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 5, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; A Colorado Avalanche fans shows off their pride flag on pride night in the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Yanni Gourde scores OT winner as Kraken sink Avalanche
Yanni Gourde scored 1:24 into overtime, Alex Wennberg and Brandon Tanev also scored and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Denver on Sunday night.
March 06, 2023 03:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media