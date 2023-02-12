Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Flames explode for seven straight goals, beat Sabres

Jakob Pelletier scored his first NHL goal to spark a four-goal second period and Dillon Dube scored once in his first career four-point game as the visiting Calgary Flames scored seven unanswered goals en route to a 7-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

Feb 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period against the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period against the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 11, 2023 07:26 PM
Share

Jakob Pelletier scored his first NHL goal to spark a four-goal second period and Dillon Dube scored once in his first career four-point game as the visiting Calgary Flames scored seven unanswered goals en route to a 7-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

Tyler Toffoli scored twice and added an assist, while Dennis Gilbert and Nazem Kadri both collected one goal and one assist and Mikael Backlund added a single. Jonathan Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm and Chris Tanev each collected two helpers, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves after a rough start.

Tage Thompson and Casey Middelstadt replied for the Sabres in their first game back after the All-Star break and bye week. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 33 shots.

Trailing 2-0 early in the second period, the Flames erupted, starting with a pair of goals 20 seconds apart. Pelletier started the comeback when he raced to join Kadri on a rush, took a feed and lifted a shot for the milestone marker at 2:17 of the middle frame.

Backlund then tied the game when he drove down the wing before cutting to the right face-off dot and finding the mark for his 10th of the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Gilbert notched his first NHL goal since Dec. 27, 2019, while with the Chicago Blackhawks. In his 20th big-league game since then and before dozens of friends and family in his hometown, Gilbert rifled a low slap shot into the far corner at 4:04.

Kadri capped the dominating period when he deflected Huberdeau's long shot at the 7:39 mark to reach the 20-goal mark.

Calgary outshot the hosts 23-6 in the period.

Toffoli added a pair of third-period goals, his second on the power play, to give him 21 tallies on the season, before Dube notched his 13th to round out the scoring.

The host Sabres, who are trying to end an 11-year playoff drought, saw a game slip away in a big way.

Despite only managing three shots in the first period, they staked a 2-0 lead. Thompson's power-play goal, his 35th of the campaign, opened the scoring at 7:56 with a rocket of a one-timer..

Middelstadt notched his eighth of the campaign with another pin-point shot from the right circle at the 12:34 mark.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (23) tries to block a shot by Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (23) tries to block a shot by Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) defends as Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) looks to take a shot on goal during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) defends as Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) looks to take a shot on goal during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Aneles Kings Dustin Brown (23) stands with his family as he retired jersey number is raised above the ice during a ceremony prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Adrian Kempe scores 4 goals in Kings’ rout of Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday.
February 12, 2023 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) skates past fans before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets return from All-Star break with energy, coast by Blackhawks
Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist and Josh Morrissey also scored and added a helper as the Winnipeg Jets returned from the All-Star break with a 4-1 win at home over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
February 12, 2023 05:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ryan O'Reilly returns, sends Blues past Coyotes in OT
Ryan O'Reilly scored the winning goal 1:02 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5 Saturday night.
February 12, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) looks on after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche hold on for 5-3 win over Panthers
Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and had one assist, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.
February 12, 2023 04:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media