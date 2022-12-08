SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Flames down Wild to earn 3rd straight victory

Rasmus Andersson scored the game-winning goal and added two assists and Tyler Toffoli scored twice to lead the host Calgary Flames to a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Dec 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) skates during the warmup period against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) skates during the warmup period against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 08, 2022 03:01 AM
Share

Rasmus Andersson scored the game-winning goal and added two assists and Tyler Toffoli scored twice to lead the host Calgary Flames to a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Blake Coleman collected one goal and one assist for the Flames, who have won three straight games for the first time since the opening week of the season. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 25 saves, while Elias Lindholm collected three assists.

Mason Shaw and Jon Merrill both collected one goal and one assist, while Kirill Kaprizov added a marker for the Wild, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots.

Andersson netted the difference maker just 12 seconds after the Wild tied the clash. Adam Ruzicka forced a turnover and Coleman sent a pass to Andersson as he headed to the net. The defenseman converted for his fourth goal of the season with 4:03 left in regulation.

Toffoli netted his 10th of the season with an empty netter in a game both teams surrendered a lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota staked a two-goal edge before the three-minute mark in the back-and-forth affair. The red-hot Kaprizov deflected a point shot to open the scoring 87 seconds into the clash, which extends his franchise-record point streak to 13 games. Kaprizov's 17th goal of the season also has him riding a seven-game goal-scoring streak.

Before the Flames had even registered a shot on goal, Shaw doubled the lead when he buried a feed from Connor Dewar during a two-on-one rush at the 2:25 mark.

The Flames erased that deficit in a hurry early in the second period. Nazem Kadri notched his 10th goal of the season with a power-play marker 16 seconds into the middle frame -- a nifty redirect of Lindholm's shot-pass -- to put the hosts on the board.

Coleman's tap-in tally 97 seconds into the period, set up when Ruzicka's shot ricocheted to his stick, tied the clash 2-2.

The Flames didn't stop there. Andersson's point shot banked off Toffoli at 3:11 of the period for Calgary's second power-play goal of the game.

Merrill netted his first of the season with 4:15 remaining in regulation when his long shot banked off the stick of Flames defenseman Chris Tanev and into the net, but Minnesota's comeback hopes were dashed almost immediately.

--Field Level Media

Dec 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) guards his net during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) guards his net during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) shoot the puck during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) shoot the puck during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild center Mason Shaw (15) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild center Mason Shaw (15) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media