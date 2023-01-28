ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Flames bust out in first period to handle Kraken, 5-2

Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-2 Friday night.

Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) takes the ice prior to the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) takes the ice prior to the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 28, 2023 05:09 AM
Share

Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-2 Friday night.

Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov and Noah Hanifin also scored for the Flames, who rebounded from a 5-1 home loss to Chicago a night earlier. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 28 saves to improve to 10-0-3 in 13 starts since Nov. 26.

John Hayden and Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle, and Martin Jones stopped 33 of 37 shots. The Kraken dropped to 10-3-1 in January and a point behind Los Angeles in the Pacific Division race.

The Flames rallied from an early deficit to take a 3-1 lead in the first period.

Lindholm tied it at 1-1 on a two-on-two rush with Toffoli at 7:16, lifting a backhander just over Jones' blocker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toffoli gave the Flames the lead at 13:28, chipping a rebound over a sprawling Jones after he kicked aside Coleman's initial shot.

Zadorov tallied with just five seconds left in the period, taking a drop pass from Lindholm and firing a wrist shot into the upper left corner of the net from between the top of the faceoff circles.

Hayden, in the lineup because of an upper-body injury to Rookie of the Year candidate and Kraken All-Star Game representative Matty Beniers, scored his first goal for Seattle at 5:20 of the first period. Defenseman Will Borgen flung the puck toward the net from along the right-wing boards and Hayden redirected it over Vladar's shoulder and just inside the near post.

Tolvanen made it 3-2 at 10:36 of the third, picking up a loose puck in the left-wing corner and firing a one-timer into the open side of the net after a shot from the point was blocked in front of Vladar.

Hanifin restored the two-goal advantage at 11:40, joining the rush and scoring on a wrister from the high slot after a drop pass from Mikael Backlund.

Coleman capped the victory with an empty-netter with 1:20 remaining.

Flames defenseman Chris Tanev missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury, meaning he didn't get a chance to go up against brother Brandon, a Kraken forward.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman (20) skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman (20) skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Boris Katchouk (14) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Boris Katchouk (14) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 27, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with forward Bo Horvat (53) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Fast start fuels Canucks' rout of Blue Jackets
Elias Pettersson scored twice and Bo Horvat collected a career-high four assists as the host Vancouver Canucks scored three times in the first period en route to Friday's 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
January 28, 2023 05:09 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 27, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates against the Dallas Stars in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jack Hughes tallies to send Stars to third straight OT loss
Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday.
January 28, 2023 03:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 27, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) celebrates his goal with center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Necas shines as Hurricanes win thriller in OT over Sharks
Carolina's Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after forcing the extra session with a goal with 11.5 seconds to play in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the San Jose Sharks for a 5-4 victory Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.
January 28, 2023 02:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers cruise past Golden Knights, 4-1
Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves as the host New York Rangers recorded a 4-1 victory over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.
January 28, 2023 02:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media