Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Flames blow lead, come back to top Sharks

Walker Duehr scored one goal and assisted Nazem Kadri's third-period game-winning marker as the host Calgary Flames kept their flickering playoff hopes alive with a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Mar 25, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena from the visiting team bench prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 25, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena from the visiting team bench prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 9:52 PM

Walker Duehr scored one goal and assisted Nazem Kadri's third-period game-winning marker as the host Calgary Flames kept their flickering playoff hopes alive with a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Tyler Toffoli scored twice and Mackenzie Weegar added a single for the Flames (33-26-15, 81 points), who are four points out of the playoff spot with eight games remaining. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

Logan Couture, Nico Sturm and Martin Kaut replied for the last-place Sharks (19-39-15, 53 points), who are winless in nine games and have one victory in 15 outings. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 25 shots.

San Jose's Erik Karlsson collected two assists and now has 90 points in his quest to become only the sixth defenseman to reach 100 points in a season and first since 1991-92.

With the score tied 3-3 in a back-and-forth affair, Kadri broke it open with his second goal in as many games and 23rd of the season at 5:45 of the final frame. Duehr created a couple of scoring chances that ended with Kadri's tap-in tally on a rebound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toffoli added an empty netter, his 31st of the season to match a career high, to round out the scoring in a game the Flames blew a 2-0 lead and then required a comeback.

Weegar opened the scoring at the 4:09 mark when he buried a top-corner shot for his fourth goal of the season, and Toffoli doubled the lead three minutes later when he buried a sharp-angled shot after a slick pass from Elias Lindholm.

The Sharks replied in a big way. Couture, whose team needed more than 10 minutes to record a shot on goal, made it a 2-1 game at 14:25 when Karlsson sent a pass that he buried as he slid into the cage for his 25th of the campaign.

Sturm equaled the score at 4:52 of the second period when he crashed to the net at the perfect time to redirect Noah Gregor's pass for his 14th of the season. Then Kaut tied the score 22 seconds later when he was on the spot after Steven Lorentz's shot rang off the post and deposited his third of the season into the open net.

But Duehr replied with a clutch goal 25 seconds after his team fell behind when he forced a turnover and then one-timed the pass from Trevor Lewis for his fifth of the season.

--Field Level Media

Mar 25, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena from the visiting team bench prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 25, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena from the visiting team bench prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 25, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 25, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 25, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 25, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) defends the goal as Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) moves in for a shot during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Viktor Arvidsson helps hot Kings take down Jets
Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and Drew Doughty had a goal with an assist, as the Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to 11 games with Saturday's 4-1 home victory over the Winnipeg Jets.
March 25, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) reacts after a goal by defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins edge Lightning, clinch Atlantic crown
Garnet Hathaway scored the deciding goal with 2:28 left in the second period, and the Boston Bruins held on for a 2-1 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning to clinch the Atlantic Division title on Saturday afternoon.
March 25, 2023 08:18 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; View of a statue for former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne as fans gathered outside Bridgestone Arena before the game against the Seattle Kraken. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Eeli Tolvanen leads Kraken over Predators, his former team
Eeli Tolvanen scored twice against his former team, his first multi-goal game in the NHL, as the Seattle Kraken defeated the host Nashville Predators 7-2 Saturday afternoon.
March 25, 2023 08:02 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL
Flyers keep Red Wings off the board in dominating win
Scott Laughton had one goal and one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Saturday.
March 25, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT