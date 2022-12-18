SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Five goals from special teams vault Sens past Wings

Drake Batherson scored two goals and Alex DeBrincat had three assists to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 6-3 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Dec 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso (35) splashes his face with water just before the opening face off against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 17, 2022 07:47 PM
The difference in the game was special teams.

Ottawa scored three power-play goals and two short-handed goals, one of which was an empty-netter.

Ottawa scored the game-winning goal with 11:46 left in the game on a power play. Claude Giroux fired a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle into the net to give Ottawa a 4-3 lead.

The Senators scored a short-hander with 7:12 left, going up 5-3 when Tyler Motte took a pass from Parker Kelly on a two-on-one and tapped the puck into an open net.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead with 17:28 remaining in the first on a goal by Joe Veleno, who fired a bad-angle shot from the right faceoff circle that trickled through the pads of Ottawa goalie Cam Talbot.

Batherson got the puck to the left of Detroit goalie Ville Husso and banked it in off his back to tie it 1-1 with 7:13 left in the opening period.

The Red Wings regained the lead at 2-1 two minutes later when Adam Erne tipped in a point shot from Jake Walman past Talbot.

With 1:18 remaining in the first, Ottawa tied it again on Thomas Chabot's power-play shot from the point that got through traffic and into the net to make it 2-2.

Ottawa struck again on the power play with 18:20 to go in the second, going up 3-2 when Batherson pounced on a loose puck in front of the Detroit goal and banged it into an open net.

With 7:46 left in the second, Detroit scored on a two-man advantage, tying the game at 3-3 when Filip Hronek fired a wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle.

--Field Level Media

Dec 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) celebrates with defenseman Jake Walman (96), left winger Dominik Kubalik (81) and left winger Elmer Soderbloom (85) after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Ottaw Sentaors right winger Drake Batherson (19) scores past Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso (35) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Flip Hronek (17) celebrates after scoring a power play goal against the Ottawa Senators with center Dylan Larkin (71) and center Andrew Copp (18) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
