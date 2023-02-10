ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Filip Zadina returns, scores winner as Wings edge Flames

Filip Zadina scored his first goal of the season after missing over three months as the host Detroit Red Wings edged the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday.

Feb 9, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes the save on Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman (20) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 9, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes the save on Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman (20) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 10, 2023 02:37 AM
Share

Filip Zadina scored his first goal of the season after missing over three months as the host Detroit Red Wings edged the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday.

Zadina was sidelined since early November by a foot injury before going on a rehab assignment last week. Dylan Larkin scored the other goal for Detroit, while Ville Husso made 35 saves.

Blake Coleman scored the lone Flames goal, while Dan Vladar made 15 saves.

Calgary had a 12-5 advantage in shots on goal in the opening period but the game remained scoreless.

The Red Wings were awarded a four-minute power play when Nikita Zadorov was called for high-sticking Jonatan Berggren. The Flames were able to kill off that penalty as Vladar made six saves during that span.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit had another power play in the period when Michael Stone was called for high sticking but the Red Wings spent a majority of those two minutes in their own zone.

The Flames finally broke the drought with 1:53 left in the period when Coleman redirected Noah Hanifin's shot from the point. The puck snuck just inside the crossbar. Mikael Backlund had the second assist on Coleman's 12th goal this season.

The Flames' Dillon Dube was whistled for tripping with just over a minute left in the period. The Red Wings cashed in with 14 seconds left when Larkin lifted a shot over Vladar's right shoulder off a feed from David Perron. Larkin's 16th goal was also assisted by Moritz Seider.

Zadina put the Red Wings on top at 5:51 of the third on a two-on-one situation. Zadina passed the puck from the right circle to Oskar Sundqvist, who gave it right back to Zadina. Vladar was unable to recover in time as Zadina fired it in. Robert Hagg had the second assist.

Detroit's Ben Chiarot was called for a slashing penalty with 3:51 left. The Wings were able to kill that off, then hold on in the final minute.

--Field Level Media

Feb 9, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) skates with the puck chased by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 9, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) skates with the puck chased by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 9, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) tries to score on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) defended by defenseman Filip Hronek (17) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 9, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) tries to score on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) defended by defenseman Filip Hronek (17) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 9, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) tries to screen Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 9, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) tries to screen Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 9, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) checks Vancouver Canucks left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Elias Pettersson leads Canucks to comeback win over Isles
Elias Pettersson scored the tying and go-ahead goals in a span of fewer than four minutes in the third period Thursday night for the visiting Vancouver Canucks, who overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the New York Islanders 6-5 in Elmont, N.Y.
February 10, 2023 04:09 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 9, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) is congratulated by defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and teammates after scoring in the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jack Eichel ends drought as Golden Knights blow out Wild
Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and Reilly Smith scored on a penalty shot to help lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn.
February 10, 2023 03:11 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 9, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Jonah Gadjovich (42) reaches for the puck as Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends his net during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Pair of Panthers score twice in victory over Sharks
Sam Reinhart scored twice, Eric Staal added two empty-net goals and the Florida Panthers beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night in Sunrise.
February 10, 2023 02:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 9, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) fight to control the puck during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
In first meeting since Cup Final, Lightning shut out Avalanche
Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy crafted his first shutout of the season, Brandon Hagel produced three points and the Lightning blanked the visiting Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night.
February 10, 2023 02:12 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media