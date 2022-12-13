SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Filip Chytil scores overtime winner as Rangers edge Devils

Filip Chytil scored with 2:45 remaining in overtime Monday night as the host New York Rangers rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, whose franchise-record 11-game road winning streak ended.

By Field Level Media
December 13, 2022 02:04 AM
Filip Chytil scored with 2:45 remaining in overtime Monday night as the host New York Rangers rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, whose franchise-record 11-game road winning streak ended.

New York won its season-high fourth straight and avenged last month's 5-3 home loss to New Jersey. K'Andre Miller finally gained possession after the Devils held the puck for virtually all of the first two minutes of overtime. Miller passed to Artemi Panarin, who sped down the left wing and quickly moved the puck to Chytil.

Chytil won it when he blasted a shot from the middle of the left circle past New Jersey goalie Vitek Vanecek's stick.

Chris Kreider scored late in the first before Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tallied seven seconds apart in the second for New York's fastest two goals since 2020 as the Rangers improved to 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer scored in a span of 1:41 early in the first period for New Jersey before Jack Hughes tallied midway through the second to extend his points streak to a career-high eight games.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots, including Hughes on a penalty shot shortly before the Rangers scored twice in the second. He also stopped Hughes on an odd-man rush with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the third.

Vanecek made 19 saves for New Jersey, which is on its second losing streak of the season.

Hischier opened the scoring with a tip-in over Shesterkin, and Mercer's shot from the bottom of the right circle went in moments after Hughes pried the puck from New York defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Kreider finished off a two-on-one with Trocheck with 95 seconds left in the opening period. But Hughes made a nice move for a 3-1 lead when he put a backhander by Shesterkin from close range after outracing New York's Alexis Lafreniere from the neutral zone with 8:55 left in the second.

After Shesterkin made a pad save on Hughes' penalty shot, the Rangers tied the game on consecutive shifts. Trocheck tipped in a shot by Adam Fox with 6:02 remaining in the period, and moments after the subsequent faceoff, Kakko finished off a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle into the vacated left side of the net after getting a cross-ice feed from Miller.

--Field Level Media

Dec 12, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammates during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 12, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammates during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 12, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) fights for the puck against New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 12, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) fights for the puck against New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

