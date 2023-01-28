ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fast start fuels Canucks' rout of Blue Jackets

Elias Pettersson scored twice and Bo Horvat collected a career-high four assists as the host Vancouver Canucks scored three times in the first period en route to Friday's 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jan 27, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with forward Bo Horvat (53) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with forward Bo Horvat (53) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 28, 2023 05:09 AM
Share

Elias Pettersson scored twice and Bo Horvat collected a career-high four assists as the host Vancouver Canucks scored three times in the first period en route to Friday's 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Quinn Hughes, Ilya Mikheyev and Dakota Joshua also scored for the Canucks, while Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each collected two assists. Goaltender Collin Delia made 24 saves.

Kirill Marchenko scored twice for the Blue Jackets, who received a 29-save performance from Joonas Korpisalo.

The Canucks received a much-needed strong start when Pettersson scored a short-handed goal 85 seconds into the clash. A Columbus turnover inside the Canucks zone resulted in a rush the other way, and Horvat sent a pass that led to Pettersson's forehand deke.

Marchenko tied the score during the same power play when he deflected the point shot at the 2:08 mark, but the Canucks dominated the rest of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hughes scored the go-ahead goal on a power play at 13:21, unloading a slap shot from the point that found the target for his fifth goal of the season.

Mikheyev made it 3-1 game with 45 seconds remaining in the opening frame by netting his 13th of the season. His shot missed the net, but it bounced off the end boards and bounded off Korpisalo's foot and into the net for his 100th NHL point.

Joshua's eighth goal of the season before the midway point of the third period -- he tried to thread a pass but the puck banked off a defender and into the net -- made it a 4-1 affair.

Then Pettersson scored his first power-play goal of the season when he one-timed a shot from the right face-off dot at 12:52 of the final period for his 21st goal of the season.

Marchenko added another power-play goal, giving him 13 goals on the season, with 3:08 remaining to round out the scoring.

Earlier on Friday, the Blue Jackets announced forward Gustav Nyquist is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury suffered in Wednesday's game at Edmonton. Nyquist is a potential trade chip for the rebuilding team.

After the game, the Canucks announced that Mikheyev will have season-ending knee surgery for an issue that's bothered him since the preseason.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan 27, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with forward Bo Horvat (53) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 27, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with forward Bo Horvat (53) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with forward Bo Horvat (53) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 27, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with forward Bo Horvat (53) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with forward Bo Horvat (53) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 27, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with forward Bo Horvat (53) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) takes the ice prior to the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flames bust out in first period to handle Kraken, 5-2
Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-2 Friday night.
January 28, 2023 05:09 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 27, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates against the Dallas Stars in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jack Hughes tallies to send Stars to third straight OT loss
Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday.
January 28, 2023 03:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 27, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) celebrates his goal with center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Necas shines as Hurricanes win thriller in OT over Sharks
Carolina's Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after forcing the extra session with a goal with 11.5 seconds to play in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the San Jose Sharks for a 5-4 victory Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.
January 28, 2023 02:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers cruise past Golden Knights, 4-1
Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves as the host New York Rangers recorded a 4-1 victory over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.
January 28, 2023 02:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media