Ex-Devil Scott Wedgewood guides Stars to victory vs. former team

Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team and Roope Hintz scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period as the Dallas Stars beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 Tuesday night in Newark, N.J.

By Field Level Media
December 14, 2022 02:42 AM
Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team and Roope Hintz scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period as the Dallas Stars beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 Tuesday night in Newark, N.J.

Wedgewood, who appeared in 23 games over parts of three seasons for the Devils, made 19 saves in the second before stopping two Jesper Bratt backhanders early in the third. He also denied Jack Hughes twice as the New Jersey star saw his career-high eight-game point streak stopped.

Hintz, who scored 19 seconds into Monday's 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh, snapped a 1-1 tie when Dallas was able to keep the puck in the offensive zone.

Jason Robertson dug the puck out of the right corner after outmuscling New Jersey's Dougie Hamilon and Yegor Sharangovich. Robertson then whipped the puck to a wide-open Miro Heiskanen in the low slot and Hintze swooped in to backhand the rebound by New Jersey goalie Akira Schmid.

Ty Dellandrea also scored for the Stars, who improved to 13-0-0 when leading after two periods. Esa Lindell and Mason Marchment added empty-net goals and Robertson also had an assist after not taking a shot on goal for the second time this season in Monday's 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh.

Miles Wood scored the tying goal for the Devils, who are on their first three-game losing streak (0-2-1) after blowing a pair of two-goal leads in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the host New York Rangers.

Schmid made 28 saves, including denying Luke Glendening on a two-on-one and stopping the subsequent rebound try by Joel Kiviranta while falling backwards in the crease about two minutes after Wood scored.

Dellandrea opened the scoring 6:03 into the second by going to the high slot and batting down a pass from Ryan Suter at the right point after the defenseman stole the puck from Wood.

Nearly two minutes later, Michael McLeod won an offensive zone faceoff from Tyler Seguin and dished the puck back to Sharangovich. Sharangovich moved the puck to Kevin Bahl, who took a shot from the left point and Wood lifted his stick up in the high slot to put the puck by Wedgewood with 12:05 remaining.

--Field Level Media

