ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Evgeny Kuznetsov strikes in OT as Capitals clip Jackets

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 26 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

Jan 31, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (96) and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) battle for a loose puck during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 31, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (96) and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) battle for a loose puck during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 01, 2023 02:05 AM
Share

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 26 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

Kuznetsov took a drop pass from Marcus Johansson and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle as Washington won after surrendering a 3-2 third-period lead.

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who played his 500th NHL game earlier this season, had his first career two-goal game for the Capitals. Erik Gustafsson had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves for Washington, which had lost three of its past four games.

Johnny Gaudreau scored his 14th goal of the season for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four of their past five. Korpisalo made 30 saves.

Gaudreau tied it 3-3 at 12:44 of the third period when he took a stretch pass from Gavin Bayreuther, entered the zone on a two-on-one, kept the puck and beat Lindgren.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garnet Hathaway gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 5:06 of the first period when he deflected Lars Eller's shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past Korpisalo.

Washington's lead was 2-0 after van Riemsdyk's slap shot from the point through traffic off a pass from Nicolas Aube-Kubel found the net at 14:28.

Columbus responded just 12 seconds later, as Andrew Peeke's shot from the point deflected off van Riemsdyk and past Lindgren.

Kuznetsov set up Washington's third goal when he circled the offensive zone, went behind the net and passed behind his back in front to van Riemsdyk, who knocked it in at 8:26 of the second period. It was Kuznetsov's 36th assist of the season.

Eric Robinson pulled the Blue Jackets within 3-2 when he converted a pass from Mathieu Olivier on a two-on-one break.

Lindgren stopped Patrik Laine on a one-timer from the slot midway through the third period to maintain the 3-2 lead, and Korpisalo answered moments later with a sliding save on Martin Fehervary.

--Field Level Media

Jan 31, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 31, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 31, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) carries the puck as Washington Capitals center Marcus Johansson (90) trails the play during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 31, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) carries the puck as Washington Capitals center Marcus Johansson (90) trails the play during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 31, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) falls to the ice after making a save against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 31, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) falls to the ice after making a save against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 31, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) and center Anze Kopitar (11) stop the shot attempt by Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes escape 3-goal hole, stun Kings in OT
Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes completed a rally from three goals down to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.
February 01, 2023 02:27 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 31, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk (7) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj (72) exchange blows at the en of the second period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Brady Tkachuk lifts Sens in high-scoring duel with Habs
Brady Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal with 1:18 remaining in regulation and Tim Stutzle matched a career high with four points as the visiting Ottawa Senators earned a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
February 01, 2023 02:15 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 30, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) warms up before a game against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets surge past Blues with 4 goals in third period
Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Monday.
January 31, 2023 03:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
FILE PHOTO: Former NHL star Hull embraces his son Brett during an on-ice ceremony to introduce the Hockey Hall of Fame 2009 inductees in Toronto
NHL
Hall of Famer 'Golden Jet' Bobby Hull dies at 84
The electric left winger helped resurrect the fortunes of a Blackhawks franchise which, prior to his arrival, had missed the playoffs in 11 out of the previous 12 seasons.
January 30, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Reuters