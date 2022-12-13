SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Evgeni Malkin lifts Penguins over Stars with late winner

Evgeni Malkin scored with 34.7 seconds left in regulation Monday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins their sixth straight win, 2-1 over the visiting Dallas Stars.

Dec 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) reacts with center Jeff Carter (77) after Joseph scored a power play goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 13, 2022 02:00 AM
Evgeni Malkin scored with 34.7 seconds left in regulation Monday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins their sixth straight win, 2-1 over the visiting Dallas Stars.

On the winner, Bryan Rust moved in on Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger, but the goalie poke-checked the puck way. The Stars' Jason Robertson was backchecking but could not get to the puck before Malkin. From below the left hash marks, Malkin swept the puck behind Oettinger, who had been pulled out of position.

The play survived a review to check on goaltender interference.

Malkin had assists in his previous five games but no goals in his previous 10.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph also scored and Jason Zucker added two assists for the Penguins, who are 13-2-2 in their past 17.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 26 saves to run his point streak to a career-best 11 straight starts (9-0-2).

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars, who had won two straight. Oettinger made 23 saves.

The Penguins played without defenseman Jeff Petry, who left late in a game Saturday because of an apparent left hand or arm injury.

The Stars scored on the first shift of the game.

Nils Lundkvist threw the puck into the low slot. It went off the skate of Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang and over to Hintz, who moved up from below the goal line to the bottom of the right circle to snag the puck. As Jarry slid toward the right post, Hintz put the puck between the goalie's pads to give Dallas a 1-0 lead 19 seconds in.

On a power play at 13:14 of the first, the Penguins tied it. Joseph drove from the center point to the left dot. His wrist shot from there sailed over Oettinger's glove with Zucker setting a screen, giving Joseph his second career goal.

That gave Pittsburgh a power-play goal in six straight games.

After a scoreless second, the teams were tied not only in goals but in shots, 19 apiece, and hits, 26 each.

--Field Level Media

Dec 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) as Malkin draws a penalty on Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save on a tip attempt by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates his game winning goal with left wing Jason Zucker (16) against the Dallas Stars during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
