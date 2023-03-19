Sponsored By
NHL

Evander Kane's hat trick leads Oilers past Kraken

Evander Kane scored three goals and Connor McDavid, the NHL's scoring leader, had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the host Seattle Kraken 6-4 on Saturday afternoon.

By Field Level Media
Today at 10:02 PM

Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton (39-23-8, 86 points), which won its third consecutive game and moved three points ahead of Seattle for third place in the Pacific Division. Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm each had three assists and goaltender Stuart Skinner made 33 saves.

Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen scored and Jamie Oleksiak had two helpers for Seattle (38-24-7, 83 points), which is winless in its past four home games (0-3-1). Starting goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped seven of 10 shots before leaving 6:30 into the second period with what the team called a "non-COVID illness." Martin Jones replaced Grubauer and stopped 10 of 13 shots the rest of the way.

The Oilers took a 4-3 lead into the third and Kane completed his hat trick at 10:20 of the period, carrying the puck down the left wing before beating Jones with a wrist shot from the faceoff circle.

McDavid tallied at 16:10 on the power play with his 58th goal of the season before the Kraken got a late tally.

Kane opened the scoring at 1:35 of the first period on Edmonton's first shot of the game. Kane took a cross-ice pass from Hyman and put a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle between Grubauer's pads.

The Kraken tied it at 6:34 as Schwartz tipped Vince Dunn's shot into the net.

The Oilers regained the lead at 16:36 as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins passed to Yamamoto for a tip-in.

Kane made it 3-1 just 43 seconds into the second period on a one-timer from the right faceoff dot.

Eberle pulled the Kraken within a goal, slipping a wrister between Skinner's pads from the left faceoff circle at 4:07.

Edmonton again extended its lead to two at 7:28 on Hyman's one-timer from the slot.

The Kraken made it 4-3 at 14:18 as Bjorkstrand beat Skinner from the slot.

Seattle forward John Hayden went to the locker room after a fight with the Oilers' Klim Kostin late in the second period and didn't return because of a lower-body injury.

--Field Level Media

