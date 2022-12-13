SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Esko's Karson Kuhlman reuniting with former Bulldogs teammates in Winnipeg

The Seattle Kraken placed Karson Kuhlman on waivers Monday, and he was claimed Tuesday by a Winnipeg Jets franchise that includes former UMD teammates Neal Pionk, Dylan Samberg and Dominic Toninato.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken forward Karson Kuhlman (25), the former Minnesota Duluth captain from Esko, skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils at Climate Pledge Arena on April 16 in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear/USA TODAY Sports
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
December 13, 2022 04:49 PM
Karson Kuhlman, the Esko native and former Minnesota Duluth captain, is on the move again, but this time closer to home.

One day after being placed on waivers by the Seattle Kraken, the 27-year-old Kuhlman was claimed by the Winnipeg Jets off waivers Tuesday. He joins a franchise that already includes three other Northland natives who played alongside Kuhlman as Bulldogs — Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk and Dominic Toninato.

Samberg — a Hermantown native in his first full season on the blue line with the Jets after getting in 15 games last year as a rookie — played with Kuhlman for one season in 2017-18 when the Bulldogs won the first of back-to-back national championships.

Pionk — the veteran NHL defenseman from Hermantown who has been with the Jets since 2019 — played two seasons with Kuhlman from 2015-17. Toninato — a forward out of Duluth who was sent down to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL after clearing waivers — played three seasons with Kuhlman from 2014-17. They were all part of the 2016-17 team that lost to Denver in the national championship game in Chicago.

The Jets are Kuhlman’s third NHL team in his five professional seasons. The former standout at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was signed as a free agent in 2018 by the Bruins after captaining a young Bulldogs squad to the NCAA title at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Kraken claimed Kuhlman off waivers from Boston in January 2022.

Between the Kraken and Bruins, Kuhlman has played 114 NHL games over five seasons with 10 goals and 16 assists in his career. He was part of the Bruins team that made a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, scoring in Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues, who won the series in seven games.

Bulldogs in the NHL

(As of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13)

Justin Faulk — St. Louis Blues
Scott Perunovich (Hibbing) — St. Louis Blues (injured)
Carson Soucy — Seattle Kraken
Alex Iafallo — Los Angeles Kings
Mikey Anderson — Los Angeles Kings
Karson Kuhlman (Esko) — Winnipeg Jets
Neal Pionk (Hermantown) — Winnipeg Jets
Dylan Samberg (Hermantown) — Winnipeg Jets
Noah Cates — Philadelphia Flyers
Alex Stalock — Chicago Blackhawks
Joey Anderson — Toronto Maple Leafs
Riley Tufte — Dallas Stars
Hunter Shepard (Cohasset) — Washington Capitals

Played in the NHL this season, but currently in AHL: Cole Koepke (Hermantown); Tampa Bay Lightning; Dominic Toninato (Duluth), Winnipeg Jets; Jackson Cates , Philadelphia Flyers.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
