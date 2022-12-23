SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Elias Pettersson's five-point game carries Canucks past Kraken

Elias Pettersson had a five-point night and scored the winner in a shootout as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Seattle Kraken 6-5 on Thursday.

Dec 22, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Lane Pederson (29) scores his first goal as a Canuck on Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones (30) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Lane Pederson (29) scores his first goal as a Canuck on Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones (30) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 23, 2022 06:12 AM
Elias Pettersson had a five-point night and scored the winner in a shootout as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Seattle Kraken 6-5 on Thursday.

Pettersson -- who had missed the previous two games, both losses, with an illness -- had two goals and three assists Thursday. He scored the tying goal on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle at 18:40 of the third period, with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker.

Pettersson nearly had a hat trick, but he put a shot off the crossbar in overtime.

Andrei Kuzmenko added a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who never led in regulation. Lane Pederson had a goal and an assist and Brock Boeser also tallied. Spencer Martin made 31 saves.

Daniel Sprong scored twice and Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist for the second-year Kraken, who are 0-5-1 all-time against their Pacific Division rivals.

Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones stopped 32 of 37 shots.

The Kraken opened the scoring at 7:01 of the first as McCann scored on a wrist shot from just outside the blue line along the right-wing boards.

The Canucks tied it at 17:17 of the period on a two-on-one break, with Pederson converting a nifty pass from Pettersson.

The Kraken took the lead with two goals in a 10-second span early in the second period.

Taking a pass from Jaden Schwartz on a two-on-one breakaway, Bjorkstrand broke the tie with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right faceoff circle at 3:28.

Seconds later, Sprong redirected Adam Larsson's shot from the right point into the far upper corner of the net.

The Canucks pulled within 3-2 as Pettersson tipped Luke Schenn's wrister from the top of the right faceoff circle past Jones at 8:09 of the second.

The Kraken restored their two-goal edge at 13:29. Martin stopped Will Borgen's slap shot, but Bjorkstrand was able to corral the rebound and dropped a pass for Wennberg, who scored on a wrister from the low slot.

Kuzmenko converted on a four-on-two rush at 5:13 of the third to make it 4-3.

Sprong tapped in a pass from Brandon Tanev at 6:17 to put Seattle back up by two.

Boeser scored on the power play at 8:52 to pull the Canucks within 5-4.

--Field Level Media

