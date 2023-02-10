ADVERTISEMENT

Elias Pettersson leads Canucks to comeback win over Isles

Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 10, 2023 04:09 AM
Elias Pettersson scored the tying and go-ahead goals in a span of fewer than four minutes in the third period Thursday night for the visiting Vancouver Canucks, who overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the New York Islanders 6-5 in Elmont, N.Y.

Pettersson scored a power-play goal 4:38 into the third before he completed an end-to-end rush by taking a pass from Brock Boeser and beating Ilya Sorokin with 11:32 left.

Anthony Beauvillier, who was traded by the Islanders to the Canucks for Bo Horvat on Jan. 30, added a pivotal insurance goal by redirecting a shot by Boeser with 3:02 left.

Boeser, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Nils Aman also scored for the Canucks, who are 3-2-1 since Rick Tocchet was named head coach Jan. 22. Goalie Collin Delia made 24 saves.

Horvat also scored in his first game against his former team for the Islanders, who also received goals from Kyle Palmieri, Brock Nelson, Mathew Barzal and Noah Dobson but had their four-game winning streak snapped. Sorokin recorded 28 saves.

The teams traded four goals in a chaotic span of 3:29 shortly beyond the midway point of the first period.

Palmieri opened the scoring at the 11:05 mark, when he created a shooting lane by screeching to a stop with Ekman-Larsson in front of him before firing a shot over Delia's stick hand.

Ekman-Larsson scored from the blue line following a turnover just 39 seconds later.

The Canucks took a short-lived lead 46 seconds later on Boeser's goal. Nelson scored an unassisted goal off a Canucks turnover 2:04 later, when he beat Kyle Burroughs to a loose puck, skated up the right side and beat Delia glove side with 5:26 left.

Barzal and Dobson exchanged the puck five times before the center fired a slapshot from the left faceoff circle at the 2:26 mark of the second period for a 3-2 Islanders lead. Horvat extended the advantage to 4-2 with 4:47 left in the second by beating Delia from the edge of the left faceoff circle.

The Canucks cut the deficit to a goal just 51 seconds later when Aman tucked a shot home following Phillip Di Giuseppe's wraparound pass into the crease.

Dobson scored a power-play, extra-attacker goal with 48.8 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

