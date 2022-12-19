SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
Elias Lindholm (3 points) propels Flames past Sharks

By Field Level Media
December 19, 2022 05:06 AM
Elias Lindholm scored twice in a three-point outing and the visiting Calgary Flames rode a three-goal third period to a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday in the first half of a two-game Northern California set between the clubs.

Tyler Toffoli collected one goal and one assist, while Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who snapped a five-game losing skid. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves, and Nazem Kadri collected two assists.

Tomas Hertl scored once and netted one assist, while Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost in regulation for the first time in five outings. Erik Karlsson posted two assists and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots.

The clubs will meet again on Tuesday in San Jose.

With his team holding a 2-1 lead, Lindholm notched his first of the night 16 seconds into the third period. While on the power play, Lindholm headed to the net and converted a perfect cross-ice feed from Jonathan Huberdeau.

Before the announcer was finished providing the details of that goal, Lindholm tallied 19 seconds later by converting another cross-ice feed from Rasmus Andersson for his 11th goal of the season. Lindholm's tallies tied for eighth in league history for the fastest two goals to start a period.

Dube's sixth goal of the season made it a 5-1 game at the 2:10 mark of the third period, coming when he pounced on a loose puck after Kahkonen struggled to control a long dump-in by Kadri.

Toffoli opened the scoring at the 7:13 mark when he took advantage of an egregious defensive-zone turnover by Jaycob Megna for his 11th goal of the season.

Meier netted a power-play goal just past the midway point of the opening frame, his 16th of the season, but Lucic netted the key go-ahead goal at 6:01 of the second period. Lucic snapped a 50-game goal drought dating back to last March. His one-timer ricocheted off Karlsson and into the net.

Hertl's power-play goal 7:56 into the third period rounded out the scoring.

--Field Level Media

