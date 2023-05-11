Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Early surge sends Oilers to series-tying win over Knights

Nick Bjugstad, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm scored first-period goals and the host Edmonton Oilers claimed a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday to even their Western Conference semifinal series at two wins apiece.

May 10, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) and Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Alex Pietrangelo (7) battle for a loose puck during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) and Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Alex Pietrangelo (7) battle for a loose puck during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:29 AM

Nick Bjugstad, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm scored first-period goals and the host Edmonton Oilers claimed a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday to even their Western Conference semifinal series at two wins apiece.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, Connor McDavid collected two assists and goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers.

Nicolas Roy had the lone goal for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill, who took over in the net in place of injured Laurent Brossoit, stopped 29 shots in his first career playoff start.

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series will be played Friday in Las Vegas.

Bjugstad opened the scoring at the 6:46 mark when he grabbed a loose puck behind the net and tucked home a wraparound for his third goal of the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bouchard doubled the lead 52 seconds later on the power play by blasting a one-timer from the point for his fourth goal of the playoffs and 13th power-play point, a franchise record for defenseman. It was Edmonton's sixth power-play goal of the series and 15th of the playoffs.

Ekholm produced his first goal of the playoffs six minutes later. He unloaded a slap shot from the left circle to make it a 3-0 affair before the end of the opening frame.

Nugent-Hopkins also scored his first goal of the playoffs when he slipped into the slot and buried the open chance at 14:45 of the middle frame.

Roy put the Golden Knights on the board 5:58 into the third period when he gained a step on the defenders and lifted a top-corner shot for his first goal of the playoffs, but it was far too little and far too late.

With the game well out of reach in the final minutes, the bad blood evident throughout this series came to the forefront. The animosity intensified after Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo delivered a two-handed slash on Leon Draisaitl's hand, for which he was given a major penalty and game misconduct.

Seconds later, Edmonton's Darnell Nurse fought Nicolas Hague. Nurse was assessed an instigator penalty, which could mean a suspension.

Oilers forward Mattias Janmark returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games due to an injury sustained in the series opener.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

May 10, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane (91) and Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Alex Pietrangelo (7) battle along the boards for a loose puck during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: May 10, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane (91) and Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Alex Pietrangelo (7) battle along the boards for a loose puck during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN;The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by defensemen Evan Bouchard (2) during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: May 10, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN;The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by defensemen Evan Bouchard (2) during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; A shot by Edmonton Oilers defensemen Mattias Ekholm (14) (not shown), gets past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: May 10, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; A shot by Edmonton Oilers defensemen Mattias Ekholm (14) (not shown), gets past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
May 10, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) clears the puck as Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) closes in during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Joseph Woll, Leafs avoid elimination by downing Panthers
Rookie goalie Joseph Woll, making his career first playoff start, stopped 24 shots as the Toronto Maple Leafs stayed alive in their Eastern Conference semifinal series with a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night in Sunrise, Fla.
May 11, 2023 01:35 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
NHL
Former Bemidji State player Zach Whitecloud accepts apology after ESPN anchor mocks his name
Whitecloud is the first Indigenous NHL player from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, a community of about 2,500 people near Brandon, Manitoba, in Canada. He played college hockey at Bemidji State.
May 11, 2023 12:43 AM
 · 
By  Danny Webster / Las Vegas Sun
May 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) plays the puck while guarded by Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Max Domi scores twice as Stars pull level with Kraken
Max Domi had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars defeated the host Seattle Kraken 6-3 Tuesday night, evening their Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.
May 10, 2023 03:41 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 9, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) defends his net against the New Jersey Devils in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Martin Necas helps Hurricanes take 3-1 series lead vs. Devils
Martin Necas scored twice Tuesday night and scored the goal that started a five-goal, second-period flurry for the Carolina Hurricanes, who took a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Newark, N.J.
May 10, 2023 01:28 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT