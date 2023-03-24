Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Early goals help Golden Knights edge Flames

Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio scored first period goals and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights held on for a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Mar 23, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) warms up before a game against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Holmes-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) warms up before a game against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Holmes-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Holmes/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 3:04 AM

Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio scored first period goals and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights held on for a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Nicolas Roy also scored for the Western Conference-leading Golden Knights (45-21-6, 96 points), who have won three straight games and seven of eight outings.

Starting goaltender Logan Thompson made 37 saves in his return to action after missing 18 games due to injury, but left with 6:07 left in regulation. In relief, Jonathan Quick stopped all five shots he faced, his biggest on MacKenzie Weegar in the final minute.

Milan Lucic and Nazem Kadri replied for the Flames (32-26-15, 79 points), whose playoff hopes took another big hit. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots.

Marchessault's 23rd goal of the season opened the scoring past the midway point of the opening frame when he wisely elected to shoot on a two-on-one rush.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almadio doubled the Vegas lead at the 15:23 mark with another rush up ice. A long pass while the Flames were on a sloppy change resulted in a breakaway that ended when Amadio, whose first shot was blocked, converted the rebound for his 12th of the season.

Lucic finally provided a boost for the hosts when he netted his sixth of the season with 58 seconds left in the opening frame, converting a cross-ice pass from Walker Duehr on a two-on-one rush.

Roy, who returned after missing 14 games due to injury, restored the two-goal edge 5:19 into the third period. After stripping a defender of the puck, Roy completed a give-and-go for his 12th of the season.

Kadri's power-play goal to snap a 16-game goal drought breathed new life into the Flames with 7:27 left in regulation. Kadri unloaded with an open chance, notching his 22nd of the season.

However, the Flames could not find the equalizer in their frantic push and are now 0-18-3 when trailing after two periods.

--Field Level Media

Mar 23, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Walker Duehr (71) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Holmes-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 23, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Walker Duehr (71) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Holmes-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Holmes-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 23, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Holmes-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Holmes-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 23, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Holmes-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28)] battle for the puck with Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Adam Lowry, Jets get by Ducks
Adam Lowry scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and also had an assist to push the visiting Winnipeg Jets past the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Thursday.
March 24, 2023 04:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 23, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko (96) shoots during warm up prior to a game against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks extend win string against Sharks
J.T. Miller, Andrei Kuzmenko, Conor Garland, Dakota Joshua and Phillip Di Giuseppe each had a goal and an assist as the host Vancouver Canucks cruised to a 7-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
March 24, 2023 03:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) chases the puck in the Dallas Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Stars score two late, hold off Penguins
Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored in the third period and Jake Oettinger made 40 saves as the Dallas Stars hung on for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.
March 24, 2023 03:15 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 23, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Daniel Sprong (91) celebrates with left wing Brandon Tanev (13) after a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Predators edge Kraken in shootout
Matt Duchene and Philip Tomasino scored in the shootout as the Nashville Predators defeated the visiting Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Thursday night.
March 24, 2023 02:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT