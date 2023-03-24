Early goals help Golden Knights edge Flames

Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio scored first period goals and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights held on for a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Nicolas Roy also scored for the Western Conference-leading Golden Knights (45-21-6, 96 points), who have won three straight games and seven of eight outings.

Starting goaltender Logan Thompson made 37 saves in his return to action after missing 18 games due to injury, but left with 6:07 left in regulation. In relief, Jonathan Quick stopped all five shots he faced, his biggest on MacKenzie Weegar in the final minute.

Milan Lucic and Nazem Kadri replied for the Flames (32-26-15, 79 points), whose playoff hopes took another big hit. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots.

Marchessault's 23rd goal of the season opened the scoring past the midway point of the opening frame when he wisely elected to shoot on a two-on-one rush.

Almadio doubled the Vegas lead at the 15:23 mark with another rush up ice. A long pass while the Flames were on a sloppy change resulted in a breakaway that ended when Amadio, whose first shot was blocked, converted the rebound for his 12th of the season.

Lucic finally provided a boost for the hosts when he netted his sixth of the season with 58 seconds left in the opening frame, converting a cross-ice pass from Walker Duehr on a two-on-one rush.

Roy, who returned after missing 14 games due to injury, restored the two-goal edge 5:19 into the third period. After stripping a defender of the puck, Roy completed a give-and-go for his 12th of the season.

Kadri's power-play goal to snap a 16-game goal drought breathed new life into the Flames with 7:27 left in regulation. Kadri unloaded with an open chance, notching his 22nd of the season.

However, the Flames could not find the equalizer in their frantic push and are now 0-18-3 when trailing after two periods.

--Field Level Media