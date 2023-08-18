EA Sports dropped NHL24 and alternative covers are hilarious

First things first, I'm still a sucker for NHL94, a game my then-college roommate and I spent (ahem, wasted) hours playing as we both tried to defend the surprising "B" button goal on the Sega platform.

You couldn't knock Ray Bourque off the puck, Mario Lemieux scored from any angle and the Buffalo Sabres were surprisingly the best team in the video game.

I still have the Sega and cartridge, though its been stuffed away in the back of a cabinet for several years. I quit playing the franchise once you had to press 34 buttons and grow extra fingers to maneuver the joysticks just to pass the puck. Well, maybe it was because I got married and had kids.

Thirty years later, EA Sports has dropped NHL24 with Hobey Baker winner and Colorado star defenseman Cale Makar gracing the cover.

That didn't stop the online community from offering up its own options.

How about former North Dakota and now Ottawa Senators blue liner Jake Sanderson?

Here's a custom Jake Sanderson #NHL24 cover for you all on this Thursday evening! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/wTRs9xOlqI — Northern 96 Network (@N96Network) August 17, 2023

Or Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov? Maybe he'll be the cover in 2026?

Or Simon Edvinsson, the 6-foot-6 Swedish defenseman with the Grand Rapids Griffins, with 5-foot-7 winger Trey Fix-Wolansky of the Cleveland Monsters?

Wait, we have a winner. Former Minnesota Gopher Phil Kessel!

Everyone knows 3x Stanley Cup Champion Phil Kessel should’ve made the cover #NHL24 pic.twitter.com/u0pf41ncPx — YinzerTy (@YinzerTy) August 18, 2023

OK, the fun is over. Here's the real deal.