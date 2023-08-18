Sponsored By
NHL

EA Sports dropped NHL24 and alternative covers are hilarious

Superstar defenseman Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche is the poster boy for the new game though the online community offered up other options

NHL24 Makar.png
Cale Makar in the game of NHL24.
Contributed / EA Sports
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 11:09 AM

First things first, I'm still a sucker for NHL94, a game my then-college roommate and I spent (ahem, wasted) hours playing as we both tried to defend the surprising "B" button goal on the Sega platform.

You couldn't knock Ray Bourque off the puck, Mario Lemieux scored from any angle and the Buffalo Sabres were surprisingly the best team in the video game.

I still have the Sega and cartridge, though its been stuffed away in the back of a cabinet for several years. I quit playing the franchise once you had to press 34 buttons and grow extra fingers to maneuver the joysticks just to pass the puck. Well, maybe it was because I got married and had kids.

Thirty years later, EA Sports has dropped NHL24 with Hobey Baker winner and Colorado star defenseman Cale Makar gracing the cover.

That didn't stop the online community from offering up its own options.

How about former North Dakota and now Ottawa Senators blue liner Jake Sanderson?

Or Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov? Maybe he'll be the cover in 2026?

Or Simon Edvinsson, the 6-foot-6 Swedish defenseman with the Grand Rapids Griffins, with 5-foot-7 winger Trey Fix-Wolansky of the Cleveland Monsters?

Wait, we have a winner. Former Minnesota Gopher Phil Kessel!

OK, the fun is over. Here's the real deal.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
