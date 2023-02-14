Sponsored By
Dylan Larkin scores twice as Wings rout Canucks

Dylan Larkin scored twice to lead the visiting Detroit Red Wings to a convincing 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Feb 13, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Collin Delia (60) stretches during warm up prior to a game against the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 14, 2023 06:44 AM
Dylan Larkin scored twice to lead the visiting Detroit Red Wings to a convincing 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Gustav Lindstrom and Robby Fabbri both collected one goal and one assist, while Pius Suter and Jonatan Berggren also scored for the Red Wings, who claimed both halves of a home-and-home series with the Canucks and are on a three-game winning streak.

Michael Rasmussen collected a pair of assists in a return to his hometown, and Andrew Copp also had two assists for Detroit. Goaltender Ville Husso made 29 saves, with one of those coming on Phillip Di Giuseppe's penalty shot in the final minute.

Sheldon Dries replied for the Canucks, who have just one win in their past five games (1-3-1). Goalie Collin Delia stopped 17 shots. The game marked the 25th game this season, in 54 outings, in which the Canucks have surrendered at least five goals.

Larkin continued showing his hot hand when he opened the scoring just past the midway point of the opening period by burying a backhand breakaway shot.

Larkin's second goal of the night, and 20th of the season, doubled the lead with 35.2 seconds remaining in the first frame. Tyler Bertuzzi stole the puck deep in the zone and started a three-way passing play that left Larkin with a tap-in for his fifth goal in three games.

Dries put the Canucks on the board 91 seconds into the second period when he neatly finished an odd-man rush for his seventh goal of the season.

However, Fabbri restored Detroit's two-goal edge at the 8:09 mark of the second period when he jammed home a loose puck during a scramble for his fifth tally of the season.

Lindstrom's first goal of the season extended the lead 40 seconds into the third period. It was his first goal since Feb. 14, 2022.

Suter made it a 5-1 affair with his seventh goal of the season just over five minutes into the final frame, and then Berggren netted his 11th of the campaign a few minutes later to round out the scoring.

Earlier in the day, the Canucks placed goaltender Spencer Martin on waivers. It is expected he would be sent to the minors if he is not claimed.

--Field Level Media

