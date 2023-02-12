Dylan Larkin propels Red Wings past Canucks

Dylan Larkin had two goals and an assist to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 home win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Jonatan Berggren scored two goals, Filip Hronek scored a goal and Ben Chiarot had two assists for the Red Wings.

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist and Elias Pettersson had a goal for Vancouver.

Detroit got off to a great start, scoring two goals in the first 2:35 of the game.

Larkin gave Detroit a 1-0 lead just 1:08 into the contest when he fired a shot from the middle of the left face-off circle that beat Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin to the stick side.

Just 1:27 later, Berggren put the Red Wings ahead 2-0 when he camped himself to the left of Martin and tipped a pass from Chiarot into an open goal.

At the 2:02 mark of the second period, Vancouver cut Detroit's lead to 2-1 on a power-play goal by Beauvillier, who got loose in between the face-off circles and fired a shot past Detroit goalie Ville Husso.

Larkin then scored his second of the game on a power play, giving Detroit a 3-1 lead when he fired a shot from the left face-off circle underneath the crossbar and into the goal with 6:43 remaining in the second.

Vancouver had a chance to pull closer with 18:22 remaining in the game, but Quinn Hughes couldn't convert a penalty shot on Husso after Ethan Bear was taken down from behind on a breakaway by Hronek.

Less than a minute later, Detroit took a 4-1 lead when Hronek fired a shot from above the face-off circles that got past Martin with 17:34 remaining.

The Red Wings then went up 5-1 with 10:55 left on a power-play goal by Berggren, who shot the puck from the left of Martin into an open goal.

Pettersson then scored on a rebound in front of Husso with 9:35 remaining.

