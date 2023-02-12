Sponsored By
NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dylan Larkin propels Red Wings past Canucks

Dylan Larkin had two goals and an assist to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 home win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Feb 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena.
Feb 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 11, 2023 06:50 PM
Dylan Larkin had two goals and an assist to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 home win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Jonatan Berggren scored two goals, Filip Hronek scored a goal and Ben Chiarot had two assists for the Red Wings.

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist and Elias Pettersson had a goal for Vancouver.

Detroit got off to a great start, scoring two goals in the first 2:35 of the game.

Larkin gave Detroit a 1-0 lead just 1:08 into the contest when he fired a shot from the middle of the left face-off circle that beat Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin to the stick side.

Just 1:27 later, Berggren put the Red Wings ahead 2-0 when he camped himself to the left of Martin and tipped a pass from Chiarot into an open goal.

At the 2:02 mark of the second period, Vancouver cut Detroit's lead to 2-1 on a power-play goal by Beauvillier, who got loose in between the face-off circles and fired a shot past Detroit goalie Ville Husso.

Larkin then scored his second of the game on a power play, giving Detroit a 3-1 lead when he fired a shot from the left face-off circle underneath the crossbar and into the goal with 6:43 remaining in the second.

Vancouver had a chance to pull closer with 18:22 remaining in the game, but Quinn Hughes couldn't convert a penalty shot on Husso after Ethan Bear was taken down from behind on a breakaway by Hronek.

Less than a minute later, Detroit took a 4-1 lead when Hronek fired a shot from above the face-off circles that got past Martin with 17:34 remaining.

The Red Wings then went up 5-1 with 10:55 left on a power-play goal by Berggren, who shot the puck from the left of Martin into an open goal.

Pettersson then scored on a rebound in front of Husso with 9:35 remaining.

--Field Level Media

Feb 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; DDetroit Red Wings right wing Jonatan Berggren (52) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena.
Feb 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena.
Feb 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save as defenseman Moritz Seider (53) defends Vancouver Canucks left wing Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena.
