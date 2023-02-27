Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Dylan Cozens' hat trick gets Sabres past Capitals

Dylan Cozens delivered his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 7-4 on Sunday.

Feb 26, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) reaches for the puck as Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (96) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 26, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) reaches for the puck as Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (96) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 26, 2023 07:56 PM

Dylan Cozens delivered his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 7-4 on Sunday.

Tage Thompson scored his 40th goal of the season for the Sabres, who have won three straight.

Vinnie Hinostroza had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, while Cozens added an assist for the first four-point game of his career. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves in a game between teams competing for an Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 33rd goal of the season for Washington, which defeated the New York Rangers 6-3 on Saturday to end a six-game losing streak. T.J. Oshie scored his fourth goal in three games and added an assist, and Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist.

Darcy Kuemper started his second game in two days in goal for the Capitals and was lifted after allowing five goals in 19 shots. Charlie Lindgren came on and stopped 16 of 18 shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cozens opened the scoring when took a pass from Casey Mittelstadt on a 2-on-1 and beat Kuemper at 10:40 of the first period.

Strome converted a cross-ice pass Nick Jensen and to tie the score 1-1 at 14:45.

Thompson intercepted a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov in the Washington zone and scored glove-side with a wrist shot from the slot at 16:35, but the Capitals tied it 2-2 just 15 seconds later when Oshie scored off the rebound of Strome's shot.

The Sabres took the lead for good at 5:49 of the second period when Mattias Samuelsson's shot got behind Kuemper and Skinner knocked the puck in for his 25th goal.

Zemgus Girgensons converted a pass across the slot from Kyle Okposo to make it 4-2 at 8:36 of the middle period. Hinostroza slid the puck home to increase the lead to 5-2 at the midway point of the game, ending Kuemper's day.

Cozens got behind the Washington defense and converted a pass from Jack Quinn and 12:49 and the lead was 6-2.

Washington rallied as Ovechkin knocked in a puck that rebounded off the back wall, and then Milano scored a breakaway goal on the power play to pull the Capitals within 6-4 at 18:40 of the second period.

The third period was scoreless until Cozens completed his hat trick at 11:52 after Hinostroza found him alone in front of Lindgren.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Feb 26, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) shoots the puck up ice during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 26, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) shoots the puck up ice during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 26, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks for the puck during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 26, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks for the puck during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 26, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) during a stoppage in play against the Washington Capitals during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 26, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) during a stoppage in play against the Washington Capitals during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 25, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Colin Miller (6) skates during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Roope Hintz ties it, wins it for Stars over Vegas
Roope Hintz scored the tying goal with 38 seconds left and then tallied the game-winner in the shootout as the Dallas Stars rallied for a 3-2 victory over the host Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.
February 26, 2023 06:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; A banner is raised to the rafters for San Jose Sharks former player Patrick Marleau before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blackhawks top Sharks in SO for 5th straight win
Philipp Kurashev scored the shootout winning goal that gave the visiting Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and has them riding a season-best five-game winning streak.
February 26, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev (8) before a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche defeat Flames for 5th straight win
Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Alex Newhook had goals, Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 in Denver on Saturday night.
February 26, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Elliott Desnoyers (73) takes his rookie lap before the start of the game between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Akira Schmid earns first shutout as Devils blank Flyers
Akira Schmid made 23 saves to record his first career shutout and seven different Devils scored a goal to fuel New Jersey to a 7-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in Newark, N.J.
February 26, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media