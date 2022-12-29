SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
John Gibson stops 49 shots, Ducks edge Knights in shootout

John Gibson made a season-high 49 saves and Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry both scored in the shootout to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

Dec 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) celebrates his goal scored against the Vegas Golden Knights with defenseman Simon Benoit (13) and center Trevor Zegras (11) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 29, 2022 05:59 AM
John Gibson made a season-high 49 saves and Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry both scored in the shootout to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

Gibson, playing his first game since sustaining a lower-body injury in a Dec. 13 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, also turned aside both shootout tries he saw from Mark Stone and Reilly Smith. Anaheim earned just its sixth home win in 15 tries this season, with only one of those victories coming in regulation.

Adam Henrique scored two goals for Anaheim, the 25th multi-goal game of his career, while Terry and Zegras each assisted on both goals.

Stone and Ben Hutton scored goals for Vegas, which lost consecutive road games for the first time this season. The Golden Knights, who were 14-1-2 on the road entering the week, fell 4-2 in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Logan Thompson, who replaced starter Adin Hill at the 12:26 mark of the first period after Hill allowed two goals on five shots, made 22 saves. It marked the first time this season the Golden Knights made an in-game goaltender change.

Thompson had stopped 14 of 16 shootout tries this season, tops in the NHL. Zegras roofed a short wrist shot over his glove side to open the shootout, and Gibson then made a pad save on Stone. Terry followed with a wrist shot through Thompson's pads. Smith then fired his shot wide to end the game.

Anaheim took a 1-0 lead at the 3:27 mark of the first period when Henrique backhanded in his own rebound.

After killing a five-on-three power play that lasted 1:50, the Ducks increased their lead to 2-0 at 12:26 of the first. Henrique fired a slap shot from just inside the blue line past Hill's blocker side and into the top left corner of the goal for his 11th goal of the season.

Vegas cut it to 2-1 just 49 seconds later on a short-handed breakaway goal by Stone, who deked Gibson with a backhand fake before wrapping a forehand shot around the goalie's left pad for his 16th goal of the season. It also was the seventh short-handed goal of the season for the Golden Knights, tops in the NHL.

Vegas, which outshot Anaheim 37-12 over the first two periods, including 20-5 in the second, tied it 2-2 at the 13:32 mark of second period when Hutton's backhand attempt caromed in off Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen. Hutton's first goal of the season snapped a 29-game goal drought dating back to March.

Stone had a chance to score another short-handed goal and give Vegas the lead early in the third period, but Gibson stopped his point-blank try.

--Field Level Media

Dec 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) controls the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) celebrates his goal scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
