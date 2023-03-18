Ducks score 3 late goals to finish off Blue Jackets

Max Jones' late breakaway goal put the Anaheim Ducks ahead for good in a wild 7-4 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Anaheim gave away the lead four times, resulting in a 4-4 tie nearing the end of regulation. At 17:23 of the third period, Jones intercepted an Andrew Peeke pass attempt and raced down the ice. He finished his individual effort with a backhand shot for the game-winner.

The Ducks (23-36-10, 56 points) then added two empty-net goals.

Anaheim has earned points in nine of their last 11 games (6-2-3).

Scott Harrington had two goals, Troy Terry and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist, and Simon Benoit had two assists. Trevor Zegras and Max Comtois scored Anaheim's other goals.

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal withstood a lot of pressure from the Blue Jackets, stopping 38 of 42 shots.

Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for Columbus (21-40-7, 49 points). Cole Sillinger, Boone Jenner and Nick Blankenburg also scored.

The Blue Jackets are 1-5-1 over their last seven games.

Despite their continual comeback attempts and a 42-38 shots advantage, the Blue Jackets could never take the lead.

The back-and-forth action included highlight-reel goals from each team early in the third period.

At the 2:25 mark, Mason McTavish sent a tremendous cross-ice pass to a wide open Colton White in the circle, and White then quickly passed to Terry in front for the goal.

During a Blue Jackets power play at 6:43 of the third period, Laine took the puck in his own end and raced down the center of the ice, retaining possession amidst multiple defenders and scoring.

The Jackets were 2-for-4 on the power play Friday, and have scored at least one power-play goal in seven of their last eight games. Columbus is 9-for-21 with the extra attacker over that eight-game stretch.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 of 36 shots.

--Field Level Media