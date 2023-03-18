Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Ducks score 3 late goals to finish off Blue Jackets

Max Jones' late breakaway goal put the Anaheim Ducks ahead for good in a wild 7-4 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Mar 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) shoots the puck against Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) shoots the puck against Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 4:00 AM

Max Jones' late breakaway goal put the Anaheim Ducks ahead for good in a wild 7-4 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Anaheim gave away the lead four times, resulting in a 4-4 tie nearing the end of regulation. At 17:23 of the third period, Jones intercepted an Andrew Peeke pass attempt and raced down the ice. He finished his individual effort with a backhand shot for the game-winner.

The Ducks (23-36-10, 56 points) then added two empty-net goals.

Anaheim has earned points in nine of their last 11 games (6-2-3).

Scott Harrington had two goals, Troy Terry and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist, and Simon Benoit had two assists. Trevor Zegras and Max Comtois scored Anaheim's other goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal withstood a lot of pressure from the Blue Jackets, stopping 38 of 42 shots.

Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for Columbus (21-40-7, 49 points). Cole Sillinger, Boone Jenner and Nick Blankenburg also scored.

The Blue Jackets are 1-5-1 over their last seven games.

Despite their continual comeback attempts and a 42-38 shots advantage, the Blue Jackets could never take the lead.

The back-and-forth action included highlight-reel goals from each team early in the third period.

At the 2:25 mark, Mason McTavish sent a tremendous cross-ice pass to a wide open Colton White in the circle, and White then quickly passed to Terry in front for the goal.

During a Blue Jackets power play at 6:43 of the third period, Laine took the puck in his own end and raced down the center of the ice, retaining possession amidst multiple defenders and scoring.

The Jackets were 2-for-4 on the power play Friday, and have scored at least one power-play goal in seven of their last eight games. Columbus is 9-for-21 with the extra attacker over that eight-game stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 of 36 shots.

--Field Level Media

Mar 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Liam Foudy (19) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) battle for the puck in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Liam Foudy (19) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) battle for the puck in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Scott Harrington (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Scott Harrington (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
aMar 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) shoots the puck against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: aMar 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) shoots the puck against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Fans decorated in St. PatrickÕs Day costumes show their support before a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Zach Aston-Reese's two goals help Leafs top Hurricanes
Zach Aston-Reese scored two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 Friday night.
March 18, 2023 12:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Owen Tippett's first career hat trick guides Flyers over Sabres
Owen Tippett scored three goals to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers to a dominant 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.
March 18, 2023 12:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 17, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) celebrates with Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) after a goal by Blues left wing Sammy Blais (not pictured) against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sammy Blais' first 2-goal game sends Blues past Caps
Sammy Blais enjoyed his first career two-goal game to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues past the Washington Capitals 5-2 Friday night.
March 18, 2023 12:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal with right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Chris Kreider lifts Rangers over Penguins
Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal at 11:45 of the third Thursday to give the New York Rangers a 4-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.
March 17, 2023 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT