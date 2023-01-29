Ducks beat Coyotes in OT, run win streak to three

Trevor Zegras scored with 1:26 remaining in overtime, Max Jones added a goal and the Anaheim Ducks extended their winning streak to a season-best three games with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

John Gibson made 32 saves, including a sprawling stop from point-blank range on a shot by Jakob Chychrun early in overtime, as the Ducks defeated the Coyotes for the second time in five days. Anaheim won 5-2 at Arizona on Tuesday.

Zegras' game-winner, his 18th goal of the season, came from the slot after a drop-back pass from John Klingberg. Anaheim improved to 7-1 in home games decided in overtime or shootouts.

Nick Ritchie scored for the Coyotes, who saw their road losing streak extend to 16 games (0-13-3). Arizona has not won away from home since Nov. 23 at Carolina.

Connor Ingram made 43 saves for the Coyotes after he was also in goal for Tuesday's game against the Ducks.

The Coyotes opened the scoring at 16:21 of the first period when a charging Ritchie scored on a firm centering pass from Christian Fischer for his ninth of the season. The Ducks had a 16-10 advantage on shots in the first period but did not score.

The Ducks evened the game 1-1 at 12:32 of the second period when Jones picked up a deflected puck in the right circle and fired a shot past Ingram for his fourth of the season. Anaheim increased its advantage on shots to 35-16 through two periods.

The Ducks' Adam Henrique was held without a point, ending a seven-game points streak that tied his career high. Anaheim defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

Both teams have eight days off for the All-Star break before resuming play on Feb. 6.

It was the Ducks' lone home game in a span of 26 days during a stretch that includes a six-game road trip as well as the break.

--Field Level Media