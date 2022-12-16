SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Ducks muster some defense in road win over Canadiens

Dec 15, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen (34) makes a save against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
David Kirouac/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 16, 2022 02:20 AM
John Klingberg scored two goals for the visiting Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist, Troy Terry also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves for the Ducks. who came in on a three-game losing streak in which they were outscored 16-1.

The Ducks also had just one win in regulation this season entering this game, and had lost their past nine road games (0-6-3).

Cole Caufield scored two third-period goals, and Jake Allen made 27 saves for the Canadiens, who are 2-4-2 in their past eight games with one win in regulation.

Klingberg scored his second goal of the game on a slap shot from the right point for a 3-2 lead with 9:05 left.

Henrique scored into an empty net with 1:28 left to make it 4-2, and Vatrano also scored into an empty net to make it 5-2 with nine seconds remaining.

The Ducks scored on their first power play after Joel Armia was called for slashing Ryan Strome at 17:08 of the first period.

Trevor Zegras spotted Terry stationary at the front of the net and centered a hard pass that Terry redirected between the pads of Allen for a 1-0 lead at 17:28.

The Ducks scored again 28 seconds later when Zegras weaved through the Montreal defense and dropped a pass for Klingberg, who sent a one-timer over the glove of Allen for a 2-0 lead at 17:56.

The Canadiens scored on a power play at 3:11 of the third period to deny Dostal the first shutout of his career. Caufield scored on a one-timer from the left circle to cut the lead to 2-1.

Caufield tied the score 2-2 on a wraparound at 6:37 after he retrieved Johnathan Kovacevic's shot that went wide and off the end boards.

Dostal was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League last weekend after Anthony Stolarz sustained a lower-body injury in a 6-1 loss to the visiting San Jose Sharks on Friday.

The Ducks also lost No. 1 goalie John Gibson to a lower-body injury in the second period of a 7-0 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The Ducks recalled Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego and he backed up Dostal against the Canadiens.

--Field Level Media

Dec 15, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) plays the puck against Montreal Canadiens right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) plays the puck as Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish (37) chases him during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (5) plays the puck against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
