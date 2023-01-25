Ducks dispatch Coyotes behind Cam Fowler

Cam Fowler had two goals and an assist for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Troy Terry had a goal and two assists, Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist and Anthony Stolarz made 37 saves for the Ducks, who are 2-2-1 on their current six-game road trip.

Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist, Nick Schmaltz also scored and Connor Ingram made 38 saves for the Coyotes, who were trying to win two in a row for the first time this month.

Stolarz appeared headed to his first shutout since blanking the Coyotes on April 1, 2022, but Arizona scored twice in the final 10 minutes.

Hayton stole a pass from Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit in front of the Anaheim net and scored to make it 4-1 at 10:44.

Schmaltz scored on a power play with 5:26 left to make it 4-2, but Adam Henrique scored into an empty net with 3:21 remaining for a 5-2 lead.

Henrique extended his point streak to six games (five goals, three assists).

Vatrano stopped a rolling centering pass from Terry before scoring with a slap shot from the high slot for a 1-0 lead at 17:38 of the first period.

Terry ended a 16-game goal drought when he scored at 3:34 of the second period for a 2-0 lead.

Terry brought the puck through all three zones and scored short side with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle.

During the play, Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki slashed Anaheim forward Max Jones in the back, leading to a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for Valimaki.

The Ducks scored 45 seconds into the penalty when Fowler hit the net with a wrist shot for a 3-0 lead.

Trevor Zegras assisted on Fowler's goal to extend his NHL career-best point streak to six games (five goals, five assists).

Fowler scored on a slap shot to stretch the lead to 4-0 at 3:02 of the third period ahead of the Coyotes' late surge.

