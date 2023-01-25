ADVERTISEMENT

Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights

By Field Level Media
January 25, 2023 02:40 AM
Dougie Hamilton forced overtime with 1:10 left in regulation before scoring a power play goal in overtime for the second straight game as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.

Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton was whistled for tripping Yegor Sharangovich with 2:19 left to set up the first power play of the game for the Devils. Jack Hughes was checked into the boards and then smothered by Brayden McNabb but managed to backhand a pass to Hamilton, who fired a slapshot from the slot past Logan Thompson with 1:06 remaining.

Hamilton scored on the power play 2:07 into overtime on Sunday to lift the Devils to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ondrej Palat scored in the first for the Devils, who improved to 7-0-1 in their last eight games, a span in which they've won in overtime or in a shootout four times. Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.

Hutton and William Karlsson scored less than three minutes apart in the back half of the second period for the Golden Knights, who have lost six of eight (2-5-1). Thompson recorded 33 saves.

Palat opened the scoring 3:58 into the first after he weaved his way into the crease and delivered a shot as his stick crashed into the stick of Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak. With Palat falling to the ice, the puck fluttered into the upper left corner of the net.

An extended possession by the Golden Knights led to the game-tying goal with exactly eight minutes left in the second. With Damon Severson kneeling for the potential block, Hutton's shot from the middle of the left faceoff circle sailed over Severson and beyond Vanecek's stick shoulder.

The Golden Knights took the lead 2:51 later when Jonathan Marchessault's point-blank shot glanced off the post and skittered along the goal line before Karlsson swooped in and tapped it home.

Vanecek was pulled with about 1:47 left and Hamilton tied the score by firing a shot from above the right faceoff circle that glanced off McNabb's lower leg and trickled past Thompson.

--Field Level Media

