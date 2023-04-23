Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Dougie Hamilton scores in OT as Devils clip Rangers

Dougie Hamilton scored at 11:36 of overtime to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday night in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Apr 22, 2023; New York, New York, USA; View from the stands prior to game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2023; New York, New York, USA; View from the stands prior to game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 2:37 AM

Dougie Hamilton scored at 11:36 of overtime to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday night in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Jesper Bratt entered the Rangers zone along the right side, cut across the slot and passed back across to Hamilton, who scored on a high glove-side wrist shot from the right circle.

"Bratter made a great play and found me," Hamilton said after scoring his first career overtime playoff goal. "There were a lot of bodies in front."

Game 4 is Monday night in New York. The Devils currently own a 2-1 edge in the series.

Jack Hughes scored and Akira Schmid, making his first start since March 24 and first career playoff start, made 35 saves for New Jersey. Bratt had two assists and Hamilton had one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Kreider scored his fifth goal of the series for the Rangers and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.

After scoring four goals on the power play in the first two games of the series, Kreider made it 1-0 at 3:39 of the second period when he entered the zone on a two-on-one with Mika Zibanejad, kept the puck and scored on a wrist shot from the edge of the left faceoff circle.

Kreider became the fastest Rangers skater to hit the five-goal mark in the postseason (three games), besting Adam Graves, who scored five goals within the first four games of the 1996 playoffs.

Shesterkin made a point-blank save on Timo Meier in the slot midway through the second period to preserve the 1-0 lead, but Hughes tied it 1-1 at 10:37, scoring with a wrist shot over Shesterkin's blocker from the left circle during a power play. It was his second goal of the series.

The Devils' Ryan Graves was called for interference with 6:00 remaining in the third period. The Rangers didn't register a shot on goal, but Artemi Panarin shot wide from the bottom of the left circle on New York's best chance with 4:58 remaining.

The Rangers outshot the Devils 28-23 in regulation.

--Field Level Media

Apr 22, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) controls the puck in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 22, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) controls the puck in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) battle for control of the puck in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 22, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) battle for control of the puck in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (96) and New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) get into an altercation in the first period in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 22, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (96) and New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) get into an altercation in the first period in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) warms up against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Maple Leafs earn hard-fought win over Lightning in OT
Morgan Rielly scored with 45 seconds left in the first overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a wild 4-3 win in Game 3 against the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
April 23, 2023 02:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 22, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) ties up Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) in the first period in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Michael Amadio’s winner in 2OT lifts Knights over Jets
Michael Amadio scored 3:40 into the second overtime to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday afternoon.
April 23, 2023 12:12 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) warms up prior to game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings record another OT win over Oilers
Trevor Moore scored on an overtime power play to give the host Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday and a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
April 22, 2023 04:37 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) meets left wing Mason Marchment (27) and Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) in the first period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mats Zuccarello powers Wild to 2-1 series lead over Stars
Mats Zuccarello scored twice and Ryan Hartman added a goal and two assists to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn.
April 22, 2023 04:14 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT