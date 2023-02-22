Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Dominant second period carries Lightning past Ducks

Nick Paul set a career high for goals in a season during Tampa Bay's four-goal second period and Brayden Point notched his 200th career tally as the Lightning throttled the visiting Anaheim Ducks 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Feb 21, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) defends Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole (28) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 21, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) defends Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole (28) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 22, 2023 02:27 AM

Nick Paul set a career high for goals in a season during Tampa Bay's four-goal second period and Brayden Point notched his 200th career tally as the Lightning throttled the visiting Anaheim Ducks 6-1 on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first period, Paul scored the first of four Tampa Bay goals in the second by firing in his 17th, eclipsing his career high of 16 while playing for the Ottawa Senators and Lightning last season.

Tampa Bay stretched its franchise-record home point streak to 15 games (14-0-1). The club has scored at least three goals in nine consecutive home games and in 24 of its total of 28 this season.

Point reached his milestone on the power play, and Ross Colton had a power-play goal and an assist. Anthony Cirelli, Zach Bogosian and Corey Perry scored as 13 Lightning players had points.

Defenseman Nick Perbix handed out three assists and Alex Killorn posted two as the defending Eastern Conference champions improved to 20-7-2 against Western Conference competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy denied 24 Anaheim shots. He is now 5-1-0 in his career against the Ducks.

Anaheim's Ryan Strome scored his 11th goal to end the shutout bid. In his 13th career appearance, rookie goaltender Lukas Dostal was strong early but eventually surrendered six goals on 44 shots.

All-Star forward Troy Terry (upper body) missed his seventh consecutive game for the Ducks, who dropped their sixth straight game (0-5-1).

Vasilevskiy and Dostal stole the show in a scoreless first period. However, the Lightning -- the NHL's fourth-highest scoring team at 3.51 goals per game -- were able to break through and take control with four goals in less than six minutes in an explosive middle period.

At 7:15, Paul raced in and ripped home the game's first goal from the right circle. Just 2:33 later and on the club's fourth power play, Colton netted his 12th by one-timing a pass from Mikhail Sergachev.

Cirelli pushed the lead to 3-0 with a deke of Dostal in close, potting his seventh marker at 10:51. Bogosian notched his first goal in his 32nd game with a blast at 13:10 as Tampa Bay produced the first 21 shots in the period and held a 22-1 shot advantage in the 20 minutes.

Before Strome tallied in the third, Point and Perry netted markers, helping Tampa Bay sweep the season series from the Ducks and move to 22-4-2 at home.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb 21, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) shoots on Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 21, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) shoots on Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 21, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) gets called for a plenty on Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 21, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) gets called for a plenty on Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 21, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) and Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) defend the puck from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 21, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) and Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) defend the puck from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 21, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Predators blow lead but edge Canucks in shootout
Matt Duchene scored the only goal in a shootout as the host Nashville Predators bounced back from allowing two late goals to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday.
February 22, 2023 03:55 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 20, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) skates during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers lean on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl in win vs. Flyers
Connor McDavid netted two goals and tallied one assist while Leon Draisaitl scored once in a three-point game to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
February 22, 2023 03:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 21, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy behind the bench against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tyler Johnson's late heroics lift Blackhawks past Knights
Tyler Johnson scored the tying goal on a six-on-four power play with 55 seconds left and then scored the game-winner in a shootout to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to their third straight win, 3-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
February 22, 2023 03:42 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) blocks a shot against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild slow Kings' offense in 2-1 victory
Ryan Hartman scored two goals and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves as the Minnesota Wild collected a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn.
February 22, 2023 03:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media