Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Devils stay scorching hot with OT win over Coyotes

Timo Meier scored in his New Jersey debut, Jesper Boqvist recorded his first career two-goal game and Nico Hischier scored 23 seconds into overtime as the visiting Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz.

By Field Level Media
March 06, 2023 02:03 AM

Timo Meier scored in his New Jersey debut, Jesper Boqvist recorded his first career two-goal game and Nico Hischier scored 23 seconds into overtime as the visiting Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz.

Acquired from San Jose on Feb. 26, and out since Feb. 18 with an upper-body injury, Meier wasted no time getting in good with the Devils' faithful. Off a Dougie Hamilton shot, Meier found the puck in the slot and slid a backhander around Arizona netminder Connor Ingram just 9:09 into the contest.

However, the Devils blew a two-goal, third period lead and needed Hischier, via a two-one-one surge, to help them improve to 4-0-1 in the last five games. Damon Severson had a goal with an assist for the Devils, who are 19-4-4 since Dec. 30.

Down 4-2, Arizona's Nick Schmaltz one-timed a perfectly-placed pass from Clayton Keller just 1:29 into the third. Then with two minutes remaining in regulation and amid some net-front traffic, the puck found Jack McBain, who sent it into an open net with New Jersey netminder Vitek Vanecek (25 saves) out of position to tie the contest.

Rookie Matias Maccelli and Zack Kassian also scored for the Coyotes, who got 35 saves from Ingram. However, they have lost three straight and five of six.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Meier and New Jersey could not have gotten off to a much better start, Arizona made it 1-1 a little more than one minute later when Maccelli converted alone from the slot. The Devils, though, regained the lead with 1:42 remaining in the first when Severson backhanded a cross-slot pass for Boqvist to easily convert.

Severson added his fifth goal just 4:44 into the second period. On the power play, he sent an easy wrister past an apparently screened Ingram for a 3-1 edge.

Arizona got within a goal when Kassian drove the rebound of Liam O'Brien's shot over the left shoulder of Vanecek with 3:37 remaining in the second. However, Boqvist struck again with 40.3 seconds left in the second from a wide-open spot in the slot off an ideal pass from Ondrej Palat.

--Field Level Media

What to read next
Mar 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) and New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) in front of goaltender Carter Hart (79) at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flyers snap 4-game skid with win over lowly Red Wings
Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Cates and Scott Laughton each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Sunday.
March 06, 2023 03:13 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jonathan Quick defeats Canadiens in Knights debut
Ivan Barbashev scored two goals and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in his Vegas debut as the Golden Knights withstood a three-goal third period by the visiting Montreal Canadiens to hold on for a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon.
March 06, 2023 01:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes hand Lightning fifth straight loss in shutout
Teuvo Teravainen posted a hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes rarely gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a scoring chance in a 6-0 victory Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.
March 05, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) and defenseman Matt Roy (3) defend against St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20)during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Late goals lift Kings over Blues, 4-2
Gabriel Vilardi scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 3:03 left, and the Los Angeles Kings held on for a 4-2 win against the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.
March 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media