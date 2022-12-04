Devils set franchise record with road win over Flyers

Fabian Zetterlund, Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes each scored one goal to lift the New Jersey Devils over the host Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday.

Miles Wood contributed two assists for the Devils, who extended their road winning streak to 11 in a row to set a franchise record.

The Devils lost their season-opening road game at Philadelphia but have since improved to 11-1-0.

Devils goaltender Akira Schmid made 31 saves.

Travis Konecny and Lukas Sedlak each scored one goal for the Flyers, who have lost two straight. Goaltender Carter Hart stopped 15 shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were very few solid scoring chances for either team until Philadelphia's Morgan Frost skated in all alone and fired a shot just wide to the short side at 13:30 of the first period.

The Devils received a late power play and managed just one shot by Dougie Hamilton, which was blocked. Hughes had a breakaway at 1:23 of the second but flipped a backhand wide of the net.

The Devils then went ahead 1-0 at 6:01 when Zetterlund capitalized after a turnover by Ivan Provorov.

Philadelphia tied the game at 1 when Konecny scored on the power play at 7:41.

The Devils had only 12 total shots on goal through two periods, and the game remained tied at 1.

New Jersey took a 2-1 advantage at 1:49 of the third when Mercer tapped the puck into an empty net. Hart failed to clear the puck from behind the net and it bounced directly to Mercer.

Hughes corralled a bouncing puck off a rebound and scored at 6:56 for a 3-1 advantage.

The Flyers managed only three shots on goal in the first 15 minutes of the third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then at 15:12, Philadelphia closed within 3-2 when Sedlak fired a slap shot through traffic.

Joel Farabee appeared to equalize at 15:50, but Frost interfered with Schmid in the crease.

The Flyers pulled Hart for the final 2:08 and nearly tied the game in the final few seconds.

--Field Level Media