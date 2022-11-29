SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Devils rally past Rangers, cap November with 13th win

Nov 28, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period past New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 29, 2022 02:56 AM
The New Jersey Devils overcame an early two-goal deficit Monday night, scoring four unanswered goals over a span of 22 minutes bridging the first and second periods in a 5-3 win over the host New York Rangers.

Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored the first two goals before Jack Hughes produced the go-ahead goal for the Devils, who have won three straight and became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in November (13-1-0).

Michael McLeod scored the fourth goal before Sharangovich added an empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 35 saves.

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad scored in a span of 1:41 early in the first for the Rangers, who have lost three straight. Vincent Trocheck pulled New York within one by scoring on the power play with 6:42 left in the third.

Goalie Igor Shesterkin recorded 33 saves.

The Rangers began their quick early flurry when Panarin capped a two-on-one rush by taking a pass from Filip Chytil and firing a shot past the glove of a sprawling Vanecek 80 seconds after the opening faceoff.

The Rangers doubled the lead at the 3:01 mark, when Zibanejad tucked home the rebound after Vanecek couldn't corral the puck when Jacob Trouba's shot hit him in the chest.

The Devils began their comeback a little more than four minutes later when Tatar fired an angled shot over Shesterkin's glove at the 7:33 mark. Sharangovich tied the game with an unassisted goal at 13:25 when he collected a loose puck, turned and fired an off-balance shot past Shesterkin.

The Devils went ahead on Hughes' breakaway goal 5:44 into the second. Dawson Mercer's clearing pass sailed through the neutral zone and to a streaking Hughes, who remained ahead of Ryan Lindgren before putting a shot under Shesterkin's legs.

McLeod extended the lead to 4-2 almost four minutes later when he put back the rebound of Miles Wood's shot off the crossbar.

Trocheck scored on the power play when he snuck a rebound of Adam Fox's slap shot past a gaggle of players in the crease. The Rangers pulled Shesterkin after using their timeout with 2:04 left but Sharangovich added an empty-netter with 15.8 seconds remaining.

--Field Level Media

