NHL

Devils pull away in 3rd for win over Blackhawks

Jesper Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:32 remaining in the second period as the New Jersey Devils pulled away in the third for a 6-3 victory over the host Chicago Blackhawks

By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 02, 2023 at 1:47 AM

Jesper Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:32 remaining in the second period as the New Jersey Devils pulled away in the third for a 6-3 victory over the host Chicago Blackhawks

The Devils (48-20-8, 104 points) remained one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes for the Metropolitan Division lead. Both teams have seven games remaining.

Dougie Hamilton scored New Jersey's first goal to reach 20 on the season. Eric Haula also scored while Ryan Graves, Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer tallied in the third.

Chicago's Jonathan Toews had an assist in his first game since Jan. 28 after being sidelined by the effects of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

The Blackhawks (24-46-6, 54 points) matched a season-worst with their eighth straight loss. Tyler Johnson and Lukas Reichel scored in the second while Andreas Athanasiou tallied in the third.

New Jersey goalie MacKenzie Blackwood made 14 saves.

Chicago's Alex Stalock allowed five goals on 39 shots.

Hamilton joined the rush and following four passes sent a one-timer from between the faceoff circles to open the scoring 6:19 into the second.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead when Johnson and Reichel scored in a span of slightly over six minutes. Johnson tied it when he buried a centering pass from behind the net by Taylor Raddysh with 12:15 remaining. Reichel scored on a deflection of an Athanasiou shot.

Haula forged a 2-2 tie with 4:29 remaining by scoring on a rebound off Timo Meier's wraparound try. Boqvist snapped the tie by slipping past two defenders and finishing off a slick play when he slid the puck past Stalock's stick from near the left side of the crease.

The Devils opened a 4-2 lead with 14:43 remaining in the third when Graves faked a shot from the right side of the net before lifting a backhander by Stalock.

Chicago made it a one-goal game when Toews shot' was deflected over Blackwood by Athanasiou with 10:57 left, but Meier finished off a wraparound with 3:56 remaining for his sixth goal in 15 games as a Devil.

--Field Level Media

