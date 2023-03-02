Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Devils pour it on in win over Avalanche

Dawson Mercer had a goal and three assists, Tomas Tatar had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-5 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Mar 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 02, 2023 04:04 AM

Dawson Mercer had a goal and three assists, Tomas Tatar had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-5 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Nico Hischier and Miles Wood each added a goal and an assist for the Devils. Ondrej Palat, Dougie Hamilton and Nathan Bastian also scored, Michael McLeod had two assists and Vitek Vanecek turned away 14 shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid early in the third period. Schmid had 12 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, Mikko Rantanen had a goal for the sixth straight game and J.T. Compher also found the back of the net for the Avalanche.

Artturi Lehkonen and two assists and Justus Annunen stopped 22 shots for Colorado.

New Jersey winger Timo Meier, who was acquired from San Jose on Sunday, was scratched, delaying his debut with the Devils.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lars Eller, traded to the Avalanche from Washington on Wednesday morning, made his debut and was on the ice when Palat scored at 1:07 of the first.

Bastian scored his fifth goal of the season at 7:52 and Tatar's one-timer at 11:27 gave New Jersey a 3-0 lead.

Colorado got one back when MacKinnon's blast from the top of the left circle beat Vanecek at 19:46 of the first.

Hamilton made it 4-1 with his 18th marker at 3:13 of the second period, and 2:40 later, Wood gave the Devils a 5-1 lead with his 10th.

The Avalanche responded, though. Rantanen tipped in Josh Manson's feed at 7:32 for his 41st goal of the season, and MacKinnon got his second tally of the night and 24th of the year at 9:00. Just 36 seconds later, Compher beat Vanecek high to pull Colorado within one.

The Devils answered late in the period when Mercer scored at 16:59, is 20th goal of the season, to extend his goal streak to seven games.

Nichushkin's 11th marker of the season at 1:26 of the third made it a one-goal game and chased Vanecek.

Hischier scored into an empty net at 18:46, his 26th goal of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Mar 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils fans before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils fans before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith (2) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith (2) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Derek Ryan (10) checks Toronto Maple Leafs defensemen Jake McCabe (22) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Connor McDavid extends multi-goal streak as Oilers top Leafs
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday.
March 02, 2023 04:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 1, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) watches a shot by right wing Clayton Keller (not pictured) get past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tyler Seguin's 3-point game sends Stars past Coyotes
Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars came from behind for a 4-2 win over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.
March 02, 2023 03:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) battles for the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Patrick Brown (38) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Vladimir Tarasenko lifts Rangers over Flyers in OT
Vladimir Tarasenko scored 2:32 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
March 02, 2023 03:14 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 28, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a save off his shoulder during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Eric Robinson's hat trick carries Jackets past Sabres
Eric Robinson scored his first career hat trick and Elvis Merzlikins made 38 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets recorded a 5-3 road victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.
March 01, 2023 06:26 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media