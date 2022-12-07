SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Devils blank spiraling Blackhawks

Dougie Hamilton had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek needed to make just 24 saves to record his second shutout of the season, as the New Jersey Devils extended their latest point streak to six games Tuesday with a 3-0 win over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks in Newark, N.J.

Dec 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 07, 2022 04:08 AM
Share

Dougie Hamilton had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek needed to make just 24 saves to record his second shutout of the season, as the New Jersey Devils extended their latest point streak to six games Tuesday with a 3-0 win over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks in Newark, N.J.

Nico Hischier recorded his 11th goal and Jesper Bratt added his 10th, while Jack Hughes posted two assists to extend his season-high point streak to six games for the Devils, who have an NHL-high 43 points and are 5-0-1 since a Nov. 23 loss ended their 13-game winning streak. The veteran defenseman Hamilton had two points in his previous nine games, but broke out for a season-high three Tuesday.

Vanecek, meanwhile, wasn't tested often, but helped kill off three Chicago power plays en route to his eighth career shutout.

Arvid Soderblom stopped 26 shots for Chicago, which prior to Tuesday was last shut out in back-to-back contests Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, 2015. The Blackhawks, who have just seven wins in 25 games this season, are mired in 1-9-1 rut.

New Jersey opened the scoring with 8:33 left in the opening frame. Hughes held the puck at one circle, spun, then slipped it through traffic into the opposite circle, where Hamilton converted his seventh goal of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blackhawks held a 13-10 shots-on-goal-advantage in the first, but managed just 11 the rest of the way. New Jersey, meanwhile, put the game away with two goals in the second period.

Just 5:30 into the middle frame, Hischier took a point pass from teammate Jonas Siegenthaler and drove it through some traffic past Soderblom, who lost his stick prior to the shot. Then with 5:02 left in the second, Bratt was on the successful one-timed end of another brilliant cross-slot pass from Hughes to increase New Jersey's advantage.

The Blackhawks played without star captain Jonathan Toews (illness).

--Field Level Media

Dec 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media