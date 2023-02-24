Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Detroit stays hot, takes season series from Rangers

Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists against his former team and the host Detroit Red Wings won for the seventh time in eight games by defeating the New York Rangers 4-1 on Thursday.

Feb 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenire (13) handles the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenire (13) handles the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Bradshaw Sevald/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 24, 2023 02:20 AM

Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists against his former team and the host Detroit Red Wings won for the seventh time in eight games by defeating the New York Rangers 4-1 on Thursday.

Filip Zadina scored his second goal of the season for Detroit. Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist and Filip Hronek also scored, while Ville Husso made 30 saves. David Perron added two assists for the Red Wings, who were coming off a 4-1-0 road trip.

Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal for the Rangers, who have lost three straight following a seven-game winning streak. Jaroslav Halak made 19 saves for New York, which had just two power plays and came up empty both times.

Detroit, which also captured the season series 2-1, blocked 22 shots while holding its opponent to one goal for the second straight game.

Copp scored the only goal of the opening period. Rasmussen backhanded a pass near the Rangers' net to Copp, who tapped in his sixth goal this season. Perron had the other assist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trocheck tied it in the second period after Detroit turned the puck over at its blue line. He fired a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Husso on the glove side for his 17th goal.

The Red Wings quickly regained the lead when Dylan Larkin stole the puck near the Rangers' blue line. He shoveled the puck to Zadina, who whistled the puck past Halak's glove.

Rasmussen made it 3-1 with 1:58 remaining in the second. Halak made a sliding save against Perron but the puck rebounded back to Perron, who fed Rasmussen in front. He found the wide-open net for his 10th goal. Copp got the second assist.

Hronek gave Detroit a three-goal lead on a power play. He ripped a shot from the point that got through traffic and snuck just inside the goal post for his ninth goal at 4:51 of the third. Copp and Dominic Kubalik picked up the assists.

--Field Level Media

Feb 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) handles the puck during the first period of the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) handles the puck during the first period of the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) shoots the puck during the first period of the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) shoots the puck during the first period of the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) shoots the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) shoots the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 23, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) tries to gather the puck after a save by Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dawson Mercer's OT goal caps Devils' rally past Kings
Dawson Mercer remained red-hot Thursday night, scoring a tying goal early in the third period before collecting his first overtime goal to lift the host New Jersey Devils to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Newark, N.J.
February 24, 2023 02:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL
Tage Thompson nets hat trick in Sabres' OT win over Lightning
Ilya Lyubushkin scored the game-winner on a short-handed breakaway 1:41 into overtime, Tage Thompson posted his fifth career hat trick and Buffalo beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 6-5 on Thursday.
February 24, 2023 02:39 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) stands on the ice wearing a helmet sticker honoring his late father against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
John Gibson propels Ducks past Capitals
John Gibson made 41 saves for the visiting Anaheim Ducks in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in Washington D.C.
February 24, 2023 02:09 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) and center Evgeni Malkin (71) congratulate defenseman Kris Letang (58) on his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Connor McDavid's 4-point night propels Oilers past Penguins
Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists, as the visiting Edmonton Oilers scored seven straight goals Thursday to punch the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2.
February 24, 2023 02:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media