Determined Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay riding the curve of the pro game

Back in 1988, Robb Stauber won the Hobey Baker Award, the first time a goaltender captured college hockey’s top honor. The University of Minnesota sophomore played 44 games that season. His NHL career lasted 55 games.

Tossed into NHL action his first professional season, he logged 23 minutes and allowed six goals on 13 shots in a March 1990 game against Winnipeg. After two games, Stauber owned a 7.94 goals-against average and was shipped to the minors to get more seasoning.

Dryden McKay posted a 38-5-0 record with a 1.31 GAA en route to winning the 2022 Hobey his final season at Minnesota State and Stauber can relate to a longer journey.

“Historically, with the goalies, that (learning) curve is longer and I think the question is why? It’s pretty simple. It just takes a long time to get good as a goalie,” Stauber said.

McKay recently finished his first professional season with the Toronto Maple Leafs ECHL affiliate, the Newfoundland Growlers, a team that reached the ECHL Kelly Cup Eastern Conference Finals. On the season, McKay recorded a 19-10-1 record with a 3.06 GAA and .900 save percentage. In the playoffs, he went 8-2-1 with a 2.72 GAA and .901 save percentage in 12 games, but didn’t see any more action after losing a 5-4 decision in double overtime in Game 2 of the semis to eventual champion Florida.

“I'd say it was a learning experience,” McKay told The Rink Live. “I think it was definitely a bigger adjustment than I thought right away. But I think the big thing was I got better as the year went on. I felt like I was playing my best hockey in the playoffs and the last couple of weeks of the regular season, which I was really proud of.”

McKay understands the path he will likely take, adjusting to the speed of the pro game and handling himself as a professional, even if there’s obstacles ahead.

“I think goalies in general are looked at as maturing later in their career,” said McKay, who is 25. “You look at a lot of goalies having career years at 28, 29, 30, so I think goaltending especially is all about experience.

“You know, there's forwards that get to play those NHL games right away, but you know it’s hard to make an impact. If you’re a forward or a defenseman, you can kind of ease your way into it, but when you’re a goalie, there's no hiding out there.”

McKay didn’t make the AHL’s Marlies out of camp after signing a two-year contract last year.

“It was kind of a numbers game,” he said. “They sent me down (to the ECHL) and they said, ‘You know, go play some games and learn pro hockey,’ and I was excited to get that opportunity.”

He didn’t disappoint, going 2-0 in his opening games of the season with Newfoundland, McKay earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors. A few games later, carrying a 4-0 record and a .911 save percentage, McKay was recalled to the Marlies in November for a series against Grand Rapids. On Nov. 11, he stopped 28 of 33 shots (and picked up an assist) in a 5-4 overtime loss and the following night he made 26 saves in a 3-2 overtime win.

“You're kind of just waiting for your opportunity and then once you get it, you’ve got to take advantage of it,” McKay said. “So, same thing, I thought I played well there. I think I could have played better, but it’s just two games of experience that I can use this summer and help me prepare for next year.”

It’s a mentality that has served him well. From his two USHL seasons in Madison where McKay posted 2.70 and 3.38 GAA on sub.-500 teams to Mankato, where Mike Hastings’ defense-first scheme helped him average 1.46 GAA over 140 career college games, he’s striving to constantly improve.

On his size

Listed at 5-foot-11, McKay’s size breaks the mold of the NHL’s 6-3 goaltender average. Still, no one can take away his 113-20-4 collegiate mark and his NCAA records of 38 wins in a season and 34 career shutouts.

At the end of the day, I can’t really control whether I lose or gain opportunities based on my size, it’s just about what I do on the ice from here on out. Dryden McKay

“Now he faces a new challenge,” Hall of Fame goaltender Ken Dryden said when he introduced McKay during the 2022 Hobey Baker Award banquet. “Now in a time when big equipment allows big goalies to wear even bigger equipment, though not too small to be a goalie in college hockey, it’s said of Dryden that he’s too small for the NHL.”

McKay went undrafted, which is something he came to expect with his size. He understands each NHL organization has an opinion on the frame it wants between the pipes.

“I think the curve itself is a big thing and I think teams internally probably have a pretty good idea of what they think the prototype is,” Stauber said. “But that doesn’t mean the guys who are 6-foot for 5-11 can’t kick in a door.”

McKay said size won’t limit his potential.

“At the end of the day, I can’t really control whether I lose or gain opportunities based on my size, it’s just about what I do on the ice from here on out,” McKay said.

Goaltender Dryden McKay is introduced before a game with the Newfoundland Growlers during the 2022-23 season. Contributed / Jeff Parsons / Newfoundland Growlers

Growlers goaltending coach Marek Benda works with McKay on his skating, depth management and recognition of more lateral plays in front of the net. Plus, coming from a college system that limited scoring chances, McKay is simply feeling more rubber in the pro game.

“Taller goaltenders can be great in every aspect of their game to make it to the NHL, but smaller goaltenders like Dryden have to be elite in every aspect,” Benda said.

Playing in an era of shorter goaltenders, Ken Dryden was 6-foot-4 and went on to win 258 games in the NHL. “I was too tall to be a goalie,” the Montreal Canadiens legend said in his 2022 Hobey introduction for McKay. “Certainly to be anyone who might be any good. But it turned out. Now for Dryden, too small for what’s next? I wouldn’t bet on it.”

Dryden McKay continues to lean on advice from his coaches and his father, Ross, who toiled in the minors and played one NHL game with a similar 5-foot-11 frame.

“So it is definitely a huge advantage to have him on my side with all the experience he has and the goalie knowledge he has,” McKay said of his dad. “So I think he's the main reason I'm here and I still call him after every game to this day, and I always will. He's a big part of my journey.”

Hobey expectations

McKay, Stauber and 2001 winner Ryan Miller of Michigan State are the only goaltenders to win the Hobey. Miller, too, had a rough NHL start, posting a 6-8-1 record with Buffalo before being sent down to Rochester for the majority of the next two seasons. Miller retired after the 2020-21 season after 796 NHL games and his 391 wins are the most by a U.S.-born goaltender.

Skaters, however, have been on a steeper trajectory. Going back to when Jonny Gaudreau won the Hobey in 2014, every player besides Scott Pernunovich in 2020 immediately became an NHL regular.

Knowing his journey, winning the Hobey hasn’t changed McKay’s mindset.

“I wouldn't say it's pressure. I think it's more of, I guess, expectation,” McKay said. “You know, there's a lot more that goes with being a Hobey Baker winner than just being a really good hockey player. There’s what you’re doing in the community, how you are as a teammate and what kind of person you are, what kind of teammate you are. I'm definitely very proud to be part of that club.”

With his Hobey Baker Award in the foreground, former Minnesota State Mavericks goaltender Dryden McKay waves to the crowd Dec. 15, 2022 in Mankato, Minn. Mansoor Ahmad / Special to The Rink Live

Stauber can attest to that and said it shouldn’t bring undue expectations.

“I think that when they step in that pro realm, you realize right away it’s a road for goalies,” Stauber said. “It’s not so much what you did in the past, and I think most goalies will speak to this very similarly, it’s very day to day and what have you done for me lately.”

The Hobey honeymoon was short lived. Less than two weeks after McKay won the Hobey, he accepted a six-month ban following a positive test of ostarine discovered in a vitamin supplement when he was tested as an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team.

“I’d say it was a disadvantage,” said McKay, who continued to work out but wasn’t able to familiarize himself with those in Toronto, “but whether it’d set me back or not, I still felt like I had a good summer.”

Turning point

Looking back at his minor league season, McKay points to a March series against Florida, which repeated as ECHL champions again this year. He stopped 37 shots in a 3-0 win for his first pro shutout then followed it up with a 41-save performance in a 3-2 victory the next night.

“Those games in Florida were definitely kind of a turning point for my season, especially,” McKay said.

McKay and Luke Cavallin split the workload almost evenly throughout the regular season for the Growlers. After McKay lost the first two games of the semifinals against Florida, Cavallin helped Newfoundland tie the series before taking a 3-2 double overtime loss in Game 6 that ended the season.

Still, McKay helped push his team within six wins of a championship and learned along the way.

“It was awesome,” McKay said. “Obviously pro hockey is what you dream of. You get treated like a man, you’re on your own and your success is kind of on you.”