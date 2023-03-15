Sponsored By
NHL

Despite power-pay struggles, Preds edge Red Wings

Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Mar 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Rasmus Asplund (71) chases down a loose puck in front of the Detroit Red Wings net during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Rasmus Asplund (71) chases down a loose puck in front of the Detroit Red Wings net during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 15, 2023 02:43 AM

Sherwood scored midway through the second period before Tommy Novak doubled the advantage at the 2:22 mark of the third period. Goalie Juuse Saros took care of the rest by making 28 saves.

Alex Chiasson scored and Ville Husso had 14 saves for Detroit, which is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

Detroit outshot the Predators, who have won three straight games and five of their past seven, 29-16.

After more than 30 minutes of scoreless play, Nashville broke through at the 10:58 mark of the second period.

Philip Tomasino corralled a loose puck in the corner and headed toward the net before sliding a pass in between defender Moritz Seider's legs to Sherwood, who scored from close range. Colton Sissons also assisted on the goal.

The Predators doubled their lead early in the third period. After receiving a pass from Sherwood at the point, Cal Foote fired a pass toward the net that Novak deflected past Husso.

Detroit pulled to within 2-1 with 2:16 remaining on Chiasson's power-play goal off assists from Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond.

The Red Wings outshot the Predators 10-5 in the first period and 11-8 in the second period, but they failed to convert all three of their power plays to that point, before converting their lone chance in the third.

Nashville, however, went 0-for-4 on its man-advantage opportunities during the first two periods and squandered another one in the third period.

The Red Wings return home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday before welcoming the Florida Panthers on Monday.

The Predators conclude their three-game homestand against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday before visiting the New York Rangers on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Mar 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) shoots the puck during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) shoots the puck during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) plays the puck after being hit by Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) plays the puck after being hit by Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

