Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

David Perron's hat trick powers Red Wings past Penguins

David Perron scored three goals to help lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 7-4 home win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Mar 28, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) handles the puck under pressure from Pittsburgh Penguins center Ryan Poehling (25) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) handles the puck under pressure from Pittsburgh Penguins center Ryan Poehling (25) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Bradshaw Sevald/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
March 29, 2023 at 1:04 AM

David Perron scored three goals to help lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 7-4 home win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Perron scored two goals in a span of 45 seconds to give Detroit a 6-4 lead with 2:55 remaining in the game.

First, while on a power play, Perron fired a shot from the left faceoff circle that went through the legs of Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith to make it 5-4 Detroit with 3:40 left. Perron then fluttered a backhand shot underneath the crossbar with 2:55 to go.

Dylan Larkin added an empty-net goal for Detroit with 36.9 seconds left.

Larkin also had two assists for a three-point night for the Red Wings (32-32-9, 73 points).

ADVERTISEMENT

Four different players scored for the Penguins (36-28-10, 82 points) and Evgeni Malkin, Rickard Rakell and Jeff Petry each finished with two assists. Pittsburgh lost for the sixth time in eight games.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead with 8:57 left in the first on a power-play goal by Jonatan Berggren.

Just 34 seconds later, Andrew Copp tipped in a point shot from Moritz Seider to double the lead.

The Red Wings went up 3-0 with 3:53 to go in the first when Gustav Lindstrom fired a shot from the point that hit Dominik Kubalik and went in.

Pittsburgh cut Detroit's lead to 3-1 with 15:20 left in the second on a goal by Jason Zucker.

The Penguins made it 3-2 with 12:14 to go in the second when Jake Guentzel scored on a two-man advantage, tipping in a shot from Malkin.

Pittsburgh tied it at 3-3 with 11:19 to go in the second on a power-play goal by Jeff Carter, who tipped a shot that barely crossed the goal line.

Detroit challenged the goal, citing goalie interference when Zucker appeared to tap the pads of Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic just before the puck crossed the line. After officials confirmed the goal, Detroit coach Derek Lalonde was ejected from the game for arguing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the third period, Detroit took a 4-3 lead with 15:55 remaining when Perron fired a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle past DeSmith.

Pittsburgh tied the game at 4-4 with 14:34 left when Josh Archibald scored on a wraparound.

--Field Level Media

Mar 28, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman (96) passes the puck in the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 28, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman (96) passes the puck in the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) handles the puck while under pressure from Pittsburgh Penguins center Ryan Poehling (25) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 28, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) handles the puck while under pressure from Pittsburgh Penguins center Ryan Poehling (25) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Ryan Poehling (25) handles the puck during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 28, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Ryan Poehling (25) handles the puck during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 28, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) battle for the puck during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flyers top Canadiens for 4th straight win
Morgan Frost scored two goals, Owen Tippett added another and the host Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Tuesday.
March 29, 2023 01:30 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov (81) tries to hold OSs Nashville Predators center Mark Jankowski (17) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Predators end Bruins' seven-game win streak
Juuse Saros made 35 saves as the Nashville Predators earned a 2-1 victory in Boston on Tuesday, ending the Bruins' seven-game winning streak.
March 29, 2023 01:00 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 28, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield (5) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) battle for position during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Lightning end skid by blanking Hurricanes
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves and Brayden Point provided two goals and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a four-game losing streak with a much-needed 4-0 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.
March 29, 2023 12:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 28, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Fast start sends Rangers to win over Blue Jackets
Patrick Kane capped a three-goal flurry in the first period as the host New York Rangers continued their roll with a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
March 29, 2023 12:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT