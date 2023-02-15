David Pastrnak's OT goal carries Bruins past Stars

David Pastrnak's one-time goal with 1:16 remaining in overtime lifted the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the host Dallas Stars in a Tuesday night matchup of NHL conference leaders.

After Pavel Zacha broke the puck into the offensive zone, Charlie McAvoy sent a cross-ice pass to the left circle where Pastrnak buried his 39th goal of the season.

Zacha and Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist, and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark made 29 saves, including five during a successful penalty kill in overtime.

The Bruins had just one win in their previous five games (1-3-1). The victory was Jim Montgomery's 100th as an NHL head coach -- and the first 60 of those came when he led the Stars in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Jason Robertson scored his team-leading 34th goal of the season and added an assist on Roope Hintz's goal for Dallas, which is 4-1-4 in its past nine games.

Joe Pavelski assisted on both Stars tallies. Jake Oettinger stopped 34 shots in the Dallas net.

In the first period, the Bruins had 10 of the game's first 12 shots and took a lead at the 10:33 mark. Hall finished a great passing sequence by burying Hampus Lindholm's feed from behind the net.

Hall has scored three times in his past seven games following a 16-game goalless drought.

Dallas responded for a tying goal 2:38 later as Hintz drove hard down the slot and scored after corralling Robertson's touch feed.

Oettinger made 14 first-period saves, including denying Patrice Bergeron with a flashy glove stop from close range in the last minute.

Dallas took its first lead 4:17 into the middle frame as Pavelski slipped a saucer pass to Robertson for a goal from the left side that beat Ullmark five-hole.

After holding the Stars off the board during a 57-second, five-on-three power play, Ullmark came up with a huge stop on Robertson to maintain the 2-1 edge entering the second intermission.

Zacha hit the goalpost during the Bruins' first-period advantage, but he would not be denied with 9:48 left in regulation. He took Brandon Carlo's feed and snapped a shot over Oettinger's glove from the left dot.

