NHL

Darnell Nurse's OT tally pushes Oilers past Sharks

Darnell Nurse scored with 15 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a wild 5-4 win over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Mar 20, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund (20) and Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) look for a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 4:36 AM

The back-and-forth game saw both teams hold and give away leads, multiple close calls on shots off goalposts, and a total of four goals erased after video reviews. It set the stage for an appropriately dramatic ending, as Nurse found some room down the side of the ice to score his eighth goal of the season.

The Oilers (40-23-8, 88 points) are on a four-game winning streak, and they increased their hold on third place in the Pacific Division.

Mattias Ekholm scored two goals and Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and assist for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had two assists, and Nick Bjugstad scored the Oilers' other goal.

Jack Campbell stopped 28 of 32 shots to earn his 18th win of the season. Campbell had been winless in his previous five games.

The Sharks (19-37-15, 53 points) came away with a point despite being outshot by a 51-32 margin.

James Reimer stopped 46 of 51 shots, almost singlehandedly keeping the Sharks alive against Edmonton's offensive barrage.

San Jose is on a seven-game winless streak (0-4-3) and is just 1-8-4 in its past 13 games.

Erik Karlsson had two goals for the Sharks, and Alexander Barabanov had a goal and an assist. Steven Lorentz scored San Jose's other goal.

Karlsson's tallies were his 21st and 22nd of the season, setting a career high. Karlsson's 14th NHL season has been arguably his best, as the star defenseman has also established a personal best in points (87).

The Sharks had a goal erased in each of the three regulation periods, on two offside calls and a goaltender-interference ruling. The Oilers' Zach Hyman also had a first-period goal overruled due to goalie interference.

Draisaitl has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) over the course of a six-game point streak.

--Field Level Media

Mar 20, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) tries to screen San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks defensemen Matt Benning (5) and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) battle along the boards for a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The San Jose Sharks celebrate a gaol scored by forward Alexander Barabanov (94) during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
